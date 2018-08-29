2018 SCCA Mechanic of the Year Nominations Sought

29 Aug 2018
Racing News
8 times
2018 SCCA Mechanic of the Year Nominations Sought
Nominations are now being sought for the 2018 Mechanic of the Year. The award winner is selected annually by the technical staff at Sports Car Club of America® based on submissions received through an online survey.
 
SCCA® members can nominate mechanics by using the online form. The nomination deadline is October 31, 2018. Nominations need to include the nominee's name and a description of that person's accomplishments during the 2018 Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing season and the Runoffs. To be considered for Mechanic of the Year, nominees will have demonstrated a strong commitment to their duties, as well as the drivers or teams they support.
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Nominations Sought for '18 SCCA Worker of the Year, Presented by Mazda U.S. Army Racing Trio Primed for Drag Racing’s Biggest Stage in Indy »
back to top