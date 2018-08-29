Nominations Sought for '18 SCCA Worker of the Year, Presented by Mazda

29 Aug 2018
Racing News
11 times
Nominations Sought for &#039;18 SCCA Worker of the Year, Presented by Mazda
Nominations are now being sought for the 2018 SCCA® Worker of the Year awards, presented by Mazda. Winners will be revealed during the Runoffs® All Participant Party taking place Thursday, Oct. 18 at the "Real. Strong. Humboldt Redwood Deck" located near Turn 2 of Sonoma Raceway. This year's grand prize is again a trip for two to join Mazda Motorsports at a professional race early in the 2019 racing season, which includes travel expenses and hospitality.
 
SCCA members can nominate workers by using an online form. The nomination deadline is Friday, September 7 and please nominate only ONE worker per Specialty. Winners will be selected by the SCCA national staff with input from Division leadership, based on nominations received from members.
 
One nomination can be submitted for each of 10 specialties by simply returning to the online submission form. Those submitting nominations will need to include the nominee's name, Region, a description of the nominee's accomplishments during the 2018 Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing season, and a short passage as to why the nominee should be selected as Worker of the Year for a specific Specialty.
 
Award nominees will have shown dedication throughout the season to their Specialty, events, Region, competitors, fellow workers and the SCCA; exhibited strong skills, good leadership, and a willingness to go above and beyond what is expected; and provide excellent customer service to everyone encountered.
 
During the All Participant Party, Worker of the Year winners will be presented with a commemorative plaque, patch and jacket, as well as an SCCA Gear merchandise gift certificate. From the pool of winners, one name will be randomly drawn to receive the grand prize courtesy of presenting sponsor Mazda.
 
Since 1985, Worker of the Year awards recognize volunteers in roles such as Emergency Services, Flagging & Communications, Grid/Pits, Race Administration, Registration, Scrutineer, Sound, Starter, Steward, and Timing & Scoring. A list of previous Worker of the Year recipients can be viewed here.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Formula E links up with best young minds in art and design to create new trophies 2018 SCCA Mechanic of the Year Nominations Sought »
back to top