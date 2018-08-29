Formula E links up with best young minds in art and design to create new trophies

Formula E has teamed-up with Central Saint Martins - a world-famous arts and design college - to challenge some of the most innovative and creative young minds to develop a new set of trophies for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The electric street racing series worked in conjunction with a selection of product design graduates from the highly-acclaimed arts school - a constituent college of the University of the Arts London - in a bid to invent bespoke trophies that visually capture and resemble the unique identity of Formula E.

Following a wide brief with plenty of scope for inspiring imagination, the graduates presented their ideas and prototypes with four designs progressing to the final stage in front of a judging panel of Formula E representatives.

It was the eye-catching layered design of Swedish-born graduate Ellen Nyqvist who devised the winner’s trophy - to be handed to the winning driver of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The concept depicts the shapes and outlines of some of the most liked and recognisable circuits on the Formula E calendar, which was determined by a fan poll.

Alongside the mixture of colours and curves, the trophy has a piece of original prose inscribed along the edge of the gold track, composed by the designer to encapsulate the significance of the award and its place in history - lasting, timeless and forever being remembered as a champion.

‘Formula E. Adrenaline still pumping like electricity in your veins, zoom out from your tunnel vision and let your eyes meet the audience. Let it sink in, embrace it. When you hold me, it’s all calm again. Like the world is catching her breath. Everything you went for, what made your heartbeat raise, what made your foot press the pedal, is now history. A history you made, a history you’re holding in your hands, a history setting the lead towards the future.’

The final designs were assembled and produced by Special EFX Ltd. with the winning driver receiving a replica and the original trophy being kept on display at Formula E’s headquarters in London.

Adding to the collection of prizes on offer, the dynamic design of fellow Central Saint Martins graduate Sarunas Plyskaitis was chosen for the trophies to be presented after the chequered flag falls at each race. The elegant and flowing style is based on the electrifying ‘E’ in the Formula E logo - with the same trophy also being given to the winning team from each season, as well as the winners of individual categories at the annual end of season awards gala.

Steven Aspinall, Head of Design at Formula E and former student at Central Saint Martins, said: “To collaborate with a world-renowned creative institution like Central Saint Martins was an honour. The creativity of the graduates and their interpretation of our brand was refreshing to see. We wanted to create championship trophies that would be uniquely Formula E. Ellen and Sarunas have delivered on this brief with dynamism, beauty and style.”