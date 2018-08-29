Third Annual SCCA Runoffs 5K Walk/Run Tackles Hills of Wine Country

Runners ... start your engines!!! Sports Car Club of America® has announced the third annual SCCA Runoffs 5K and Checkered Flag Dash will take place on Saturday evening, Oct. 20, during the 2018 SCCA® National Championship Runoffs at Sonoma Raceway.

The course will begin at the main gate entrance, immediately direct runners onto the racetrack, and then lead them to complete one full lap of Sonoma Raceway as they race towards the checkered flag. As in previous years, the green flag waves for the 5K at 6:30 p.m., with the one-mile Checkered Flag Dash beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In support of SCCA's annual fundraising efforts for Childhood Cancer Awareness month, proceeds from the event will benefit a local Northern California children's charity affiliated with Sonoma Raceway.

"The Runoffs 5K and Checkered Flag Dash has been a great addition to the SCCA Runoffs week for the last two years, and we're excited to do it again this year at Sonoma Raceway," said SCCA Road Racing Director Deanna Flanagan. "Seeing all the families, crew members, club volunteers, and race fans get together for a great cause is a fun way to cap off a fun week at the Runoffs, and it allows everyone a chance to get on the racetrack."

To continue the excitement for this fun event, this year's installment of the SCCA Runoffs 5K is once again offering several thousands of dollars in door prizes from sponsors. Prizes will be drawn for at the finish party, and include a free ride in the two-seater IndyCar, a free set of race tires, brake pads and more!

"The amount of support that we're receiving for the event from our sponsors and community is incredible," said 5K Race Director and SCCA road racer Jason Stine. "It's been a great first two years for the Runoffs 5K, and hopefully the event will keep getting better each year."