29 Aug 2018
Racing News
CrowdStrike Racing Prepares for PWC Season Finale in New York
 An exciting year of sportscar competition for CrowdStrike Racing is drawing to a close, with the GTS Sprint season finale of the Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) taking place at the GP of Watkins Glen over Labor Day weekend. George Kurtz will wrap up his campaign with doubleheader sprint races in New York. Kurtz, the defending class champion, will race his Global Motorsports Group (GMG Racing)-prepared Audi R8 LMS GT4 against 23 GTS-class competitors at the classic racetrack, which has hosted Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and other top-level race series, from August 31 to September 2.  
 
During this final race weekend, guests of CrowdStrike will watch Kurtz compete in two 50-minute sprint events at this 3.4-mile, 11-turn road circuit in upstate New York. Kurtz has had a dynamic season racing the No. 04 CrowdStrike/GMG Racing Audi R8 in both the GTSA Sprint and SprintX categories. The CEO and co-founder of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike earned two top-five finishes and multiple top-10 finishes at PWC races across the country at premier venues like the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and Road America in Wisconsin, and street tracks like California’s Long Beach and Florida’s St. Petersburg Grand Prix.
 
Nearly every event offered an opportunity for the Official Cybersecurity Provider and Series Sponsor of the PWC to host corporate guests who experienced racing up close while making new connections in the race paddock. This weekend is no exception, with CrowdStrike hosting guests and networking with other sponsors of the PWC race series. 
 
“We’ve expanded our capability to facilitate and build new connections with guests we’ve brought into this world and with other companies who are already part of the paddock environment,” said Kurtz. “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the season finale at Watkins Glen, which will be the first PWC race there since 2010. It should be great from both a racing and business perspective.”
 
Kurtz and the No. 04 CrowdStrike/GMG Racing Audi R8 will qualify at 10:50 a.m. local time on September 1, and will race the first of two 50-minute Sprint races at 4:10 that afternoon. The second race is on September 2 at 11:05 a.m. Watch it live at world-challenge.com. Follow along with George Kurtz and CrowdStrike on social media: on Twitter at @crowdstrikercng and Instagram @crowdstrikeracing. Race videos, photos and news updates can be found at crowdstrikeracing.com.
