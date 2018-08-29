Racing to End Alzheimer’s Honoring Loved Ones at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

This weekend, fans at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will want to take a closer look at the No. 81 Legistics/Veristor/YouRulzBimmerWorld BMW 328i in IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge. Through a collaboration with Racing to End Alzheimer’s, the ST class points leader will be covered in the names of loved ones who have or had Alzheimer’s.

The tribute livery is this season’s culmination of fundraising by Racing to End Alzheimer’s, with 100% of proceeds donated to Alzheimer’s-related organizations. The BMW becomes a moving tribute and a 150mph message of hope for those affected by Alzheimer’s.

As part of its mission to fund the care and fund the cure, Racing to End Alzheimer’s sells “Take the Ride” sponsorships throughout the race season. Fans donate $250 to have the name of a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s included on the No. 81 BMW at WeatherTech Raceway. In addition, team sponsors Legistics and YouRulz will match each donation, as will other corporate partners, so every $250 donation is actually worth $1000.

Monterey resident Nick Galante, who co-drives the No. 81 BMW with Devin Jones, is proud to represent Racing to End Alzheimer’s at his home track. Galante says, “It’s wonderful to be able to do this at the place where I learned to race. Now I’m racing professionally here, and doing it for a good cause. Being able to give back in a sport that sometimes demands quite a bit feels good: I’m fighting for something with real human meaning.”

Racing to End Alzheimer’s was founded by Legistics CEO Phil Frengs after his wife Mimi was diagnosed with the disease. Professional sports car racing and fighting Alzheimer’s both involve dedication and teamwork. For Frengs, it was a natural fit.

“It’s been a time-consuming but very rewarding campaign this year to cover our race car bumper-to-bumper with the names of our loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s,” says Frengs. “My sincere thanks to all at IMSA and BimmerWorld, and to all of those who have responded to the call. I have met beautiful people at every track this season and had the unique opportunity to talk about those with Alzheimer’s in their lives.”

In addition to checking out the name-emblazoned No. 81 BMW, fans can also find Racing to End Alzheimer’s in the paddock, where they can pick up a purple Alzheimer’s awareness wristband. The IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race starts at 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Learn more about Racing to End Alzheimer’s and make online donations at https://www.r2endalz.org, and meet our featured caregivers at facebook.com/r2endalz.