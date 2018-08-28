Larson Earns Three Podium Finishs With The All Stars In Pennsylvania

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series (NMECS) driver Kyle Larson spent his off weekend competing with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions in Pennsylvania against some of the toughest competition - the PA Posse. In four nights of racing, Larson was able to tally a trio of podium finishes in the Silva Motorsports BRANDT/Chevrolet Accessories/Finley Farms/Priority Aviation No. 57.

Thursday night at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Larson was the second-quickest qualifier in Group B of time trials and seventh overall before finishing third in his heat race. After starting ninth, he slipped back as far as 11th in the opening laps, but slowly started to pick off positions. By lap 14, he was up to seventh and then moved into the top-five by lap 22. There were three late race cautions that Larson was able to survive and he advanced two more spots to round out the podium.

The following night at the famed Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Larson was the quickest qualifier in Group A and seventh overall, lining him up to start fourth in the opening heat race. He wasted no time working his way forward and was up to second on the opening lap, where he remained and ultimately finished, transferring him into the dash.

The Elk Grove, Calif., native started on the outside of the front row for Dash 1 and claimed victory, lining him up to start on the pole of the first of two twin features. He was able to snag the early lead but lost it in lapped traffic on lap 9 to eventual race winner, Freddie Rahmer. The second twin feature was inverted by 22, lining up Larson to start 20th. There were two early cautions and on the lap four restart, Larson was already up to 14th. Just after the halfway point, he was inside the top-10 and at the drop of the checkered flag, Larson finished sixth.

Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Larson was the fastest qualifier in Group A and was also the quickest qualifier overall. He finished second in Heat 1 and was the runner-up in the second dash. He started fourth in the 30-lap feature event and quickly jumped up to third. Larson raced within the top trio of cars for the entire main before finishing second.

Sunday night Larson made his career-first start at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven and he was the fourth fastest qualifier in Group C and 10th overall. He started on the pole of Heat 3 and won. Larson went on to start on the pole of Dash 1 and finished first, lining him up to start on the pole of the 30-lap feature. Larson claimed the early lead before the red flag came out on lap 2. Unfortunately, something in the rear-end of the Silva Motorsports No. 57 broke, preventing him from being able to fire back off, resulting in a 23rd-place finish.

"It's always great for me when I get the chance to get back into a sprint car," said Larson. "I had decent speed Thursday night at Grandview, it just took me too long to get moving forward. The following night to finish second in the first feature and climb my way up from 20th to sixth in the second it was a good feeling to know I don't absolutely suck at The Grove anymore. We finished second at Lincoln and then unfortunately something in the rear end broke at BAPS. We were a contender to win every night, so I can't thank Paul and the guys enough for all of their hard work."

Larson's next race will be this coming weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the NMECS Bojangles' Southern 500.

