Rookie Cup shaping up as a Venturi-Risitano duel

The Hockenheimring Semi Finals, first leg of the 2018 Euro NASCAR playoffs, are just 18 days away and the battle for the Rookie Cup is shaping up as a duel between 17-year-old Florian Venturi and 30-year-old Nicholas Risitano.



With four double-points paying races ahead, the two rookies sit respectively third and fourth in the ELITE 2 Division standings, separated by just two points at the end of an intense regular season in which they proved to be contenders for the overall title. The Frenchman and the Italian met on the podium in what was their debut weekend in Valencia in April and since then they have been constantly battling with the best ELITE 2 veterans.



Coming from a third place in the French F4 Championship, Venturi choose NASCAR for his career and joined the series with Go Fas Racing, the first NASCAR Cup Series team to open a European division in NWES. Venturi gathered 5 top-5s and 5 top-10s and delivered the first win in the Old Continent for Go Fas Racing in June at Brands Hatch.



“I’m really surprised to be on top of the Rookie Cup, contending for the ELITE 2 title. I’m very proud of my driving in the first part of the season and of course I’m very proud of the great work done by the entire Go Fas Racing team,” said the Frenchman. “We’ll go for more wins in the playoffs!”



A European Junior Champion in karting, Risitano returned to full-time racing in 2018 after a long absence from the track and found in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series the ideal ground to showcase his talent with the Racers Motorsport team. He scored 2 top-5s and 7 top-10s in the regular season, climbing on the podium in Valencia and Tours.



“The level is incredibly high, competitors come from everywhere in the world and being able to fight at the front despite my lack of experience is just incredible,” said the Italian. “Now that money time is coming, the only goal is to win. I will do my best to win four races in the playoffs.”

There’s a lot of respect between the two rookies, on and off the track.



“Nicholas is a very good driver, a fair rival and a very nice guy off the track. He will have the same goals I have for the last part of the season,” said Venturi.



“Florian is a very competitive driver and it’s great to have such great rivals to beat. It motivates me even more!” said Risitano.



The winner the Rookie Cup, will be rewarded with the opportunity to take part in a NASCAR race in the United States and with double points on the line, many drivers could climb back and contend for the Rookie Cup, starting with cycling legend Tom Boonen – the Belgian sits 48 points behind the two – Francesco Parli, Kenko Miura and Pedro Bonnet.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series playoffs will begin in Germany on September 15-16 with the American Fan Fest Semi Finals at the legendary Hockenheimring.

NASCAR Euro Series PR