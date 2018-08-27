Gus Dean guts out top-five performance for GREE Racing; Win-Tron at Berlin Raceway

27 Aug 2018
Racing News
In a race that saw just one caution in the opening ninety laps of the rescheduled Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway, sophomore ARCA Racing Series driver Gus Dean (@GusDean) kept his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet was determined to be a factor when it counted most.
 
After starting the race fourth based on their practice speeds last month at the Marne, Mich.-based short track, Dean battled a tight handling race car that saw him hover in the back-half of the top-10 closing in the halfway point.
 
Despite his handling woes, Dean and crew chief Jamie Jones refused to give up on the opportunity to make their No. 32 GREE Racing Chevrolet better throughout the second half of the race.
 
Flirting between sixth and eighth throughout the event’s second half, Dean found himself clawing forward, dodging spinning cars and fueled tempers as the checkered flag drew near.
 
Settled in sixth over the final 10 laps of the race, Dean was prepared to earn another top-10 but when the leaders of Joe Graf Jr. and Chandler Smith collided on the last lap in Turn 4, the caution waved setting up for a green-white-checkered finish.
 
Making the most of the restart, Dean found a hole in the bottom lane and was able to clear championship leader Sheldon Creed for fifth, earning his fourth top-five of the season and eighth top-10 overall in 16 races.
 
It was Dean’s debut at the historic Great Lakes 0.4375-mile short track. 
 
 
Gus Dean Quote: “We admit that we were a little off tonight, but we were making some good strides with our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet during the late portions of the race.
 
“This was a brand-new race car for us and it was important for us to bring the car home in one piece and collect as many points as we could.
 
"It got a little wild there towards the end of the race and I knew that if we could just dodge the bullets, we’d bring home a strong finish. 
 
“We did that. I would have liked a top-three finish, but Jamie (Jones, crew chief) made some aggressive changes and it showed.
 
“We’ll take another top-five and see if we can’t go to DuQuoin here a week from Monday and get our second win of the season.
 
“I appreciate the support of GREE, Tradewinds, Baker Distributing and the guys on my Win-Tron Racing team for their hard work and support.” 
 
Next Up: General Tire Grabber 100 at the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds on Monday, Sept. 3 live on MAVTV.  
 
