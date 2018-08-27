Gus Dean guts out top-five performance for GREE Racing; Win-Tron at Berlin Raceway

In a race that saw just one caution in the opening ninety laps of the rescheduled Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway, sophomore ARCA Racing Series driver Gus Dean (@GusDean) kept his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet was determined to be a factor when it counted most.

After starting the race fourth based on their practice speeds last month at the Marne, Mich.-based short track, Dean battled a tight handling race car that saw him hover in the back-half of the top-10 closing in the halfway point.

Despite his handling woes, Dean and crew chief Jamie Jones refused to give up on the opportunity to make their No. 32 GREE Racing Chevrolet better throughout the second half of the race.

Flirting between sixth and eighth throughout the event’s second half, Dean found himself clawing forward, dodging spinning cars and fueled tempers as the checkered flag drew near.

Settled in sixth over the final 10 laps of the race, Dean was prepared to earn another top-10 but when the leaders of Joe Graf Jr. and Chandler Smith collided on the last lap in Turn 4, the caution waved setting up for a green-white-checkered finish.

Making the most of the restart, Dean found a hole in the bottom lane and was able to clear championship leader Sheldon Creed for fifth, earning his fourth top-five of the season and eighth top-10 overall in 16 races.