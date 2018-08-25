For the first time following his Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens is breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family.
Robert’s family and the entire SPM organization are very pleased to share this information and wish everyone a safe event tonight in St. Louis.
Update on Robert Wickens
25 Aug 2018 Steven B. Wilson
7 times
For the first time following his Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens is breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest