Update on Robert Wickens

25 Aug 2018
Racing News
7 times
For the first time following his Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens is breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family.
 
Robert’s family and the entire SPM organization are very pleased to share this information and wish everyone a safe event tonight in St. Louis.

Steven B. Wilson

