ARCARacing,.com to offer free live video stream from Berlin; Chandler Smith leads practice

ARCARacing.com, in partnership with Berlin Raceway, will offer a free live video stream of the Primera Plastics 200, round 16 of the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season. The race was originally scheduled to be televised live on MAVTV, but rain postponed the event in July and MAVTV had other programming commitments for the rescheduled date and could not return. Tonigh's live stream broadcast is free for registered users of ARCARacing.com; it's free to register a new account. Tonight's broadcast is supported by Menards, Accel, Block It, DuPont Air Filtration, Eibach Springs, Herr's, Holley EFI, JRI Shocks, Scott Brand, Sioux Chief, UNOH and Valvoline.

Chandler Smith (No. 20 Craftsman Toyota) led the day's only practice for tonight's Primera Plastics 200 for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards at Berlin Raceway. Smith is scheduled to start fifth tonight; the starting grid was determined before the event was postponed due to inclement weather in July.

Riley Herbst (No. 18 NOS Energy/ORCA Coolers Toyota) was second, with Chase Purdy (No. 8 Bama Buggies Toyota) third, Sheldon Creed (No. 28 United Rentals Toyota) fourth, and Zane Smith (No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota) was fifth.

Carson Hocevar (No. 35 KBM Development Chevrolet) earned the General Tire Pole Award in July, but was only ninth fastest in practice.

The session was slowed once for debris after Scott Melton (No. 67 Melton McFadden Agency Ford) scuffed the wall on the frontstretch about halfway through the session. Natalie Decker (No. 25 N29 Capital Partners Toyota) also scuffed the wall but did not force a yellow flag. Decker competed in the Trans Am Series race earlier in the day at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Tonight's Primera Plastics 200 is scheduled to go green at 8:30 pm ET. ARCARacing.com will have a live video stream in addition to live timing and scoring for registered users.'

ARCA Racing PR