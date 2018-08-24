Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for injuries sustained during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19. Surgeries were performed late this week on his right arm and lower extremities without complication. The extent of the spinal cord injury remains indeterminate. Wickens also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.
Future treatment for Wickens includes more corrective surgery and rehabilitation. Further updates will be provided when available.
Medical Update on Robert Wickens
24 Aug 2018 Steven B. Wilson
5 times
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for injuries sustained during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19. Surgeries were performed late this week on his right arm and lower extremities without complication. The extent of the spinal cord injury remains indeterminate. Wickens also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Rain Tires Approved for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Blaney, LaJoie scheduled to appear at The Smokehouse on Oct. 7
- ‘Fusion,’ Powered by GD2 Global, On Board with Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan at Darlington
- GMS Racing Statement - Spencer Gallagher Injury
- Ross Chastain Set to Make Three Starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series with Chip Ganassi Racing