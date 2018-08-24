Medical Update on Robert Wickens

24 Aug 2018
Racing News
 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens continues to be treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for injuries sustained during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19. Surgeries were performed late this week on his right arm and lower extremities without complication. The extent of the spinal cord injury remains indeterminate. Wickens also underwent a series of precautionary tests that found no indication of further injury.

Future treatment for Wickens includes more corrective surgery and rehabilitation. Further updates will be provided when available.

Steven B. Wilson

