MOOG® Launches 'Leader of the Pack' Competition for NASCAR® Fans

MOOG®, the "Official Steering and Suspension Partner of NASCAR®" and leading brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, has opened its MOOG Leader of the Pack competition for NASCAR® enthusiasts.

Each week during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, fans are encouraged to select their favorite driver, and depending upon where that driver finishes, will earn points for that driver's performance (the better the driver does, the more points earned). Point totals are cumulative, and at the end of the competition, the fan with the most points out of 500 will be eligible to win a trip for two to the race of their choice during the 2019 NASCAR® season (including hotel, airfare, two Hot/VIP passes, two Grandstand tickets, and a US$500 gift card). Other great prizes will also be awarded to 50 runners-up and at random during registration and throughout the competition.

"After the success of last year's contest, MOOG is thrilled to be able to bring back this competition in conjunction with our longstanding NASCAR® relationship, and to really give something back to both our fans and NASCAR® fans," said Tim Nelson, Director, Motorsports, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "Participants will be extra motivated to follow their favorite drivers throughout the entirety of the NASCAR® Playoffs season, and will also have the chance to win great prizes from MOOG."

Registration is easy: visit www.moogleader.com and follow the instructions. Starting on September 10, 2018, registrants will be able to make their first driver selection, and may continue to do so every week through November 18, 2018. Throughout the four-week early registration period, 200 registrants will be chosen at random to win an exclusive MOOG prize pack, including a MOOG Leader of the Pack t-shirt, 52nd Championship poster, mechanics gloves, and a decal. An additional 100 people will be randomly chosen to win other MOOG-branded gear for weekly participation.

If you want to learn more about MOOG products, please contact your MOOG Steering and Suspension supplier or visit www.moogparts.com. Visit us on Facebook at Facebook.com/MOOGparts; Twitter at Twitter.com/MOOGparts; and Instagram at Instagram.com/MOOGparts.

MOOG Parts PR