Limited Tickets Available for Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride Cocktail Party and Silent Auction

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR champion racecar driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, along with the 2018 Charity Bike Ride Title Sponsor Thomas Built Buses, will host a cocktail party and silent auction on Friday, September 7 at 6 pm on the scenic grounds of Pandora's Manor in downtown High Point, N.C. A limited number of tickets are still available through the Bobby Labonte Foundation's website at bobbylabontefoundation.org.

Attendees will join Bobby and Kristin Labonte at the High Point boutique bed and breakfast for drinks, savory dinner fare, and fun, on the eve of the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride. An exciting, eclectic list of silent auction items will be available, including dinner with Bobby at his favorite restaurant, four days at a Destin, Fla. two-bedroom condominium, several premium golfing experiences, and a week-long African photo safari.



"The silent auction was an idea we originally hatched for our friends who don't ride bikes, but still wanted to support our fundraising for the charity grant recipients," said Labonte. "Our party the first year was so much fun, and such a success, that it's continued to grow. Now, it's become a staple of the Foundation's event weekend, and it makes a big impact on the amount we are able to donate. I hope everyone will consider purchasing a ticket and joining us."

Tickets are $75 each. Eclectic Southern fare, beer and wine, live music, and parking are included. All proceeds will support three Triad-area organizations that align with the Bobby Labonte Foundation's mission to help build stronger foundations for children and families: High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life.

The Charity Bike Ride starts at 7:30 am Saturday, September 8 in downtown High Point, followed by The High Point Hospital Heart & Sole 5k at 8 am. This year's events also include an art gallery exhibit, "The Bicycle: Art Meets Form," at Theatre Art Galleries on Thursday, September 6, and a VIP ride and luncheon the morning of Friday, September 7.

New this year is Hi Fest, High Point's fall festival in celebration of diversity. Runners, cyclists, and their friends and family can enjoy Hi Fest's live music, vendor booths, and celebration from 9 am to 4 pm on September 8.

To find out more about the 2018 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride, or to register, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org . Tickets for the VIP ride and luncheon can also be purchased on the Bobby Labonte Foundation website.