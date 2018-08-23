CrowdStrike Racing Wraps SprintX Season with Another Top-Five Finish

CrowdStrike Racing Wraps SprintX Season with Another Top-Five Finish

 George Kurtz and Colin Braun closed out the Pirelli World Challenge’s SprintX season by securing one more top-five finish in their Global Motorsports Group (GMG Racing)-prepared Audi R8 LMS GT4. The driving pair competed in two intense, hot sprint races at the arid Utah Motorsports Campus over the weekend, racing in as high as third place and setting the fastest lap time amongst 33 GTS-class competitors.

