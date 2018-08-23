TDS Racing finishes 7th at the WEC 6 Hours of Silverstone

The third round of the World Endurance Championship in Great Britain was going to be an emotional one for the men and women of Xavier Combet and Jacques Morello TDS Racing team. In fact, with two cars in two different championships WEC and ELMS, it was to be a complicated organization that went perfectly well. Happiness and joy overwhelmed the team on Saturday with G-Drive Racing ELMS 4 Hours of Silverstone Victory, but sadness and disappointment were to submerge the team on Sunday because of a mechanical failure on #28 TDS Racing car at the WEC 6 Hours of Silverstone. The Oreca07 #28 finishes the race 7th LMP2 after having proved efficiency and performance, which in the end are very badly rewarded.

WEC 6 Hours of Silverstone

With lap times between P1 and P3 during the three free practice sessions and a 4th place in qualification, Francois Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxivière and Loïc Duval had put themselves in a perfect race rhythm around the 5.8 km, newly resurfaced Silverstone's 18-turn race track. A mechanical failure (up right) turned the successful weekend into a dramatic 7th place finish. However, the team did not give up; on the contrary, it took advantage of the failure and used the second part of the race to train and test the car for the next coming events.

François was again at the wheel for the start of the race in LMP2 P4. He completed a good 20-lap first stint, surrounded by many pro drivers and handed the car to Matthieu in P6. In his 43-lap double stint, Matthieu set the overall LMP2 best lap time in the race (1:47'381), and took the car to 3rd place on the provisory LMP2 podium. When François went for his second stint, he maintained the very good pace and handed the #28 to Loïc after 82 laps into the race. At mid-race Loïc had placed the car at the top of the LMP2 classification, before he was forced to come back to the box, because of a broken up-right. It took 18 minutes to the mechanics to get over the problem, but all chances of a podium finish had disappeared... The second part of the race was then therefore used as an intense test and training session before the coming events. In this time, François lapped the track in fantastic times. Matthieu took the car to the chequered flag of the WEC 6 Hours of Silverstone.

FP1 - 32 Laps - P1 - 1’46’’122

FP2 - 42 Laps - P3 - 1’45’’818

FP3 - 26 Laps - P1 - 1'44''247

Qualification - P4 - 1'47''048 [Matthieu : 1'45''479 + François 1’48’’618]

Race - P7 - Fastest LMP2 lap in the race 1:47'381 (Matthieu Vaxivière)