Jim Beaver Shows Excellent Pace at Vegas to Reno

The #915 left the line 18th in class on Friday morning, ready to do battle with some of the sport’s top competitors on the 530-mile course. The team had five planned pit stops in the 14 pit areas, with a crew of five chase vehicles leap frogging across the state of Nevada and additional pit support by the Checker’s Off-Road Support Team.

Beaver ran a solid pace up to their first fuel stop at Cottontail 100 miles in to the race, putting up times and speeds comparable with some of the fastest teams in the class. After a desert rain storm soaked the route, the team made a brief stop at Goldfield to clear their helmet visors and continue to move on. The team then had to pit sideways at their next scheduled pit in Tonopah after another competitor overshot their pit stall, before planning to pit next at Coaldale to fuel a third time and make the driver switch almost 300 miles into the race. Two more fuel stops were planned before the finish line in Reno.