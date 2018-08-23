NHRA releases 16-race Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule for Pro Stock Motorcycle class for 2019 season

NHRA officials announced the 16-race 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule for the Pro Stock Motorcycle class, which will once again feature exhilarating drag racing at a variety of scenic tracks across the country. The intense racing action features two-wheeled racing at its finest with side-by-side competition where victories are regularly determined by just thousandths of a second.

As in years past, the 2019 season will begin at the 50 th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 14-17 at historic Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. and conclude at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif. with the Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 7-10.

New for the coming year, the category will compete at the thrilling DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 5-7, in Las Vegas which feature four racers taking to the track for each pass.

The best eight racers in the category will battle for big money during the Mickey Thompson Tires Pro Bike Battle, a non-points paying event taking place at the 32nd annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway. Racers will compete for the $25,000 grand prize, which Matt Smith brought home this past season.

All 16 events in this exciting class will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports with select events on FOX broadcast network. With over 575 hours of programming, fans can tune into action from Friday and Saturday qualifying rounds as well as Sunday finals.

2019 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

NHRA Mello Yello Series Regular Season

March 14-17 -- Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 5-7 -- DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 26-28 -- NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 3-5 -- NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

May 17-19 -- Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

May 30-June 2 -- Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago

June 20-23 -- Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 19-21 -- Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

July 26-28 -- NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 -- Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship

Sept. 12-15 -- Dodge NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 27-29 -- AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 3-6 -- AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas

Oct. 11-13 -- NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte

Oct. 24-27 -- NHRA Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas