NHRA releases 16-race Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule for Pro Stock Motorcycle class for 2019 season

23 Aug 2018
Racing News
21 times
NHRA officials announced the 16-race 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule for the Pro Stock Motorcycle class, which will once again feature exhilarating drag racing at a variety of scenic tracks across the country. The intense racing action features two-wheeled racing at its finest with side-by-side competition where victories are regularly determined by just thousandths of a second.
 
As in years past, the 2019 season will begin at the 50th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 14-17 at historic Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. and conclude at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif. with the Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 7-10.
 
New for the coming year, the category will compete at the thrilling DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 5-7, in Las Vegas which feature four racers taking to the track for each pass.
 
The best eight racers in the category will battle for big money during the Mickey Thompson Tires Pro Bike Battle, a non-points paying event taking place at the 32nd annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway. Racers will compete for the $25,000 grand prize, which Matt Smith brought home this past season.
 
All 16 events in this exciting class will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports with select events on FOX broadcast network. With over 575 hours of programming, fans can tune into action from Friday and Saturday qualifying rounds as well as Sunday finals.
 
2019 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE
NHRA Mello Yello Series Regular Season
March 14-17 -- Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.
April 5-7 -- DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas
April 26-28 -- NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.
May 3-5 -- NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta
May 17-19 -- Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.
May 30-June 2 -- Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago
June 20-23 -- Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio
July 19-21 -- Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver
July 26-28 -- NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.
Aug. 28-Sept. 2 -- Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
 
NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship
Sept. 12-15 -- Dodge NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.
Sept. 27-29 -- AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis
Oct. 3-6 -- AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas
Oct. 11-13 -- NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte
Oct. 24-27 -- NHRA Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas
Nov. 7-10 -- Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.
 
