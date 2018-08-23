Beckman paces NHRA Funny Car field at first day of Indianapolis test session

The 2012 Funny Car world champion Jack Beckman led all competitors in the class at the Indianapolis Test Session on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series continues with the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals August 29-September 3, and the test session allows teams an opportunity to dial in their respective tune-ups prior to the final regular season race of the NHRA schedule.

Beckman powered his Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger R/T to a pass of 3.908 seconds at 327.35 mph to send him to the top of leader board.

Bob Tasca III was right behind Beckman in his Ford Performance Chevrolet Mustang with a 3.958 at 317.05 as he is still fighting for a top-10 position in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The current Funny Car points leader Courtney Force drove to a 4.185 at 237.30 as she aims for her first career win at Indianapolis.

“We’re excited to be out here for two days of testing with this Advance Auto Parts team to get ready for the U.S. Nationals,” C. Force said. “This is huge to get this car running more consistently so we are hoping to find the changes we need before getting into race weekend.”

The defending U.S. Nationals event winner J.R. Todd put together a 3.978 run at 308.92 as the former Top Fuel competitor looks for his second straight Indy Funny Car title.

“This is one of our most important test sessions of the year, because we are getting ready for both the U.S. Nationals and the Countdown,” Todd said. “This is the perfect time for us to test the parts and pieces, and make our stuff better and to bring the performance of our car around.”