With fourth-place starting spot; Gus Dean ready for rescheduled Berlin Raceway

|
|
Berlin Raceway has been dubbed one of the most unique short tracks on the schedule with its flat demeanor and no backstretch wall – Dean knows it could be a challenge but will lean on team owner Kevin Cywinski for some direction.
“Win-Tron Racing has been to Victory Lane before and I’d like to get them back there,” sounded Dean. “I learned a lot about the track in practice. We just have to take this approach the same way we’ve been doing. Just go out there and do the best we can and hope at the end of the race, we’re standing tall and proud.
“Winning is a great feeling and I sure would like to enjoy it again on Saturday night.”
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team’s performance at Springfield was solid and hope to build on that at Berlin.
“Getting back-to-back poles is always great for our team,” he said. “The win at Elko Speedway last month was huge for us, but it’s time to get re-focused and end the 2019 season on a high note.
“Even though our first trip to Berlin was shortened by rain, I think Gus learned a lot and we brought him a pretty good piece. We’ll keep tweaking on it and hope to dial it in right during the final practice on Saturday afternoon and let Gus and Jamie work their magic.”
In 42 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 11 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes.
The Primera Plastics 200 (200 laps | 88 miles) is the 16th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., July 21 with a half session planned from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring and offer radio coverage throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).
For more on Gus Dean, please visit his all new website at GusDean.com or like him on Facebook. Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean.
For additional information on GREE Racing, please like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @GREE_Racing.
Learn more at Win-TronRacing.com, Facebook or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.
Win Tron Racing PR