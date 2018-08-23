With fourth-place starting spot; Gus Dean ready for rescheduled Berlin Raceway

Now, returning to the Great Lakes state, Dean, who turned 24 this past Sunday heads to Berlin on the strength of two consecutive poles and a strong top-10 showing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

With qualifying based on their practice effort last month, the Bluffton, S.C.-native will start the event from fourth – but the avid short track racer is optimistic his team can capitalize on the strong starting spot and win their second race of 2018.

“We’re looking forward to Berlin this weekend,” said Dean. “We had a strong practice there last month and I’m confident we can build on that Saturday night. Only five races left in the year, we need to make the most of everyone one.”

For the second time this season, the Bluffton, S.C.-native will compete at a track he’s never been too, but that doesn’t bother the sophomore ARCA Racing Series driver.

Last season, Dean blossomed at tracks he had never seen. Capturing five top-five and nine top-10s overall en route to his fourth-place finish in the championship standings, Dean is hoping for more of the same on Saturday night, but with an added twist.