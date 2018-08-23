With fourth-place starting spot; Gus Dean ready for rescheduled Berlin Raceway

Nearly a month later than planned, Gus Dean (@GusDean) and his Win-Tron Racing team return to Berlin (Mich.) Raceway looking for a strong performance in Saturday night’s rescheduled Primera Plastics 200.
 
Dean, driver of the No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet initially headed to Berlin on the strength of a jaw-dropping performance at Elko (Minn.) Speedway which saw Win-Tron Racing driver Gus Dean (@GusDean) earn his second career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory.
 
Their opportunity to make it back-to-back victories was dashed as Mother Nature soaked the 0.4375-mile historic short track located just outside Grand Rapids, Mich. forcing the postponement of the race until Aug. 25. 
 
 
Now, returning to the Great Lakes state, Dean, who turned 24 this past Sunday heads to Berlin on the strength of two consecutive poles and a strong top-10 showing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
 
With qualifying based on their practice effort last month, the Bluffton, S.C.-native will start the event from fourth – but the avid short track racer is optimistic his team can capitalize on the strong starting spot and win their second race of 2018.
 
“We’re looking forward to Berlin this weekend,” said Dean. “We had a strong practice there last month and I’m confident we can build on that Saturday night. Only five races left in the year, we need to make the most of everyone one.”
 
For the second time this season, the Bluffton, S.C.-native will compete at a track he’s never been too, but that doesn’t bother the sophomore ARCA Racing Series driver.
 
Last season, Dean blossomed at tracks he had never seen. Capturing five top-five and nine top-10s overall en route to his fourth-place finish in the championship standings, Dean is hoping for more of the same on Saturday night, but with an added twist.
 
“We want another win or two,” Dean explained. “That would be awesome. It’s going to be tough though. There’s a lot of good cars in the series right now and you’re hunting for every spot. We just need to keep taking chances and see how it all unfolds.”
 
 
Berlin Raceway has been dubbed one of the most unique short tracks on the schedule with its flat demeanor and no backstretch wall – Dean knows it could be a challenge but will lean on team owner Kevin Cywinski for some direction.
 
“Win-Tron Racing has been to Victory Lane before and I’d like to get them back there,” sounded Dean. “I learned a lot about the track in practice. We just have to take this approach the same way we’ve been doing. Just go out there and do the best we can and hope at the end of the race, we’re standing tall and proud.
 
“Winning is a great feeling and I sure would like to enjoy it again on Saturday night.”
 
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says the team’s performance at Springfield was solid and hope to build on that at Berlin.
 
“Getting back-to-back poles is always great for our team,” he said. “The win at Elko Speedway last month was huge for us, but it’s time to get re-focused and end the 2019 season on a high note.
 
“Even though our first trip to Berlin was shortened by rain, I think Gus learned a lot and we brought him a pretty good piece. We’ll keep tweaking on it and hope to dial it in right during the final practice on Saturday afternoon and let Gus and Jamie work their magic.”
 
In 42 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has two poles (Pocono July 2018; Springfield August 2018), two wins, 11 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes.
 
The Primera Plastics 200 (200 laps | 88 miles) is the 16th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., July 21 with a half session planned from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring and offer radio coverage throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).
 
For more on Gus Dean, please visit his all new website at GusDean.com or like him on Facebook.  Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean.
 
For additional information on GREE Racing, please like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @GREE_Racing. 
 
Learn more at Win-TronRacing.com, Facebook or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.
 
