Statement on 2018 Bommarito Automotive Group 500

21 Aug 2018
Racing News
James Hinchcliffe, driver of the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, who has been cleared to drive following an accident at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19, will compete in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park this weekend. The No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda will not be entered for the event.
 

Steven B. Wilson

