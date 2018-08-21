NASCAR Technical Institute to host upcoming National Power & Performance Open House

Universal Technical Institute (UTI: NYSE) is pleased to announce it will host its first-ever National Power & Performance Open House, a nationwide event that invites prospective students, families and members of the community to tour one of UTI's campuses and get an up-close look at exciting and rewarding career opportunities in the transportation industry.

UTI's NASCAR Technical Institute campus invites the public to go under the hood Aug. 22-23 with instructors, leading industry representatives and fellow power and performance enthusiasts for an exclusive peek at what it takes to be a transportation technician in this dynamic, fast-evolving field. Attendees will tour UTI-Mooresville's state-of-the-industry facilities, see live demonstrations, learn about UTI's cutting-edge programs and hear from industry leaders about the myriad opportunities and growing demand for technicians in auto, CNC machining, and more.

"This is an exciting time in the transportation industry. Technology and equipment are advancing quickly, and the career opportunities for trained technicians are broad," said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. "We look forward to opening our doors to the community, giving people a glimpse of what a UTI education is all about and showcasing some of the career opportunities available to NASCAR Tech graduates."

The U.S. Department of Labor projects that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. To help reach that total, the transportation industry will have to fill more than 120,000 technician job openings annually on average.