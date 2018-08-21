Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens underwent surgery Monday, August 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest to stabilize a thoracic spinal fracture associated with a spinal cord injury sustained during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 19. Titanium rods and screws were placed successfully in Wickens’ spine during the surgery, which was performed without complication. The severity of the spinal cord injury is indeterminate at this time. He is expected to undergo further surgeries to treat the fractures in his lower extremities and right forearm. He remains in stable condition. Further updates will be provided when available.
Medical Update on Robert Wickens
21 Aug 2018 Steven B. Wilson
