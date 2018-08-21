Gus Dean scores back-to-back ARCA poles; grabs top-10 in Springfield return

Quick Recap: Turning heads yet again in ARCA Racing Series competition on his 24 th birthday, Gus Dean led the field to green in Sunday afternoon’s Allen Crowe 100 after netting his second consecutive General Tire pole award.

After practicing his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet inside the top-six during the lone practice session on Sunday morning, changes from crew chief Jamie Jones allowed Dean to edge competitor Zane Smith for the top starting spot in the first dirt race of the season.

Despite losing the lead early in the Allen Crowe 100, Dean settled into a comfortable position waiting for the right opportunity to work on his race car and make his presence known again.

Pitting from fourth at Lap 26, a strong pit stop by the Win-Tron Racing team allowed Dean to lead the field back to green.

Putting up a gallant battle at the front, Dean slipped to third where he remained throughout the event’s halfway point.

Making their final pit stop nearing the end of the race, Dean found himself having to climb from outside the top-10 in the later stages of the race to contend for a top-10 finish.

Moving back inside the top-10 with less than 10 laps remaining, Dean was poised to finish ninth – but when a caution waved with two laps to go, the Bluffton, S.C. native had one last opportunity to pick up a few positions for the finish.

Dean’s final restart was money as he was able to make quick work of competitors Kelly Kovski and Riley Herbst – taking the white flag seventh and finishing seventh and improving on his 11 th place finish at the 1.0-mile dirt track from 2017.