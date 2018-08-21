Gus Dean scores back-to-back ARCA poles; grabs top-10 in Springfield return

Gus Dean scores back-to-back ARCA poles; grabs top-10 in Springfield return Gus Dean Photo
 
 
 
Quick Recap: Turning heads yet again in ARCA Racing Series competition on his 24th birthday, Gus Dean led the field to green in Sunday afternoon’s Allen Crowe 100 after netting his second consecutive General Tire pole award.
 
After practicing his No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet inside the top-six during the lone practice session on Sunday morning, changes from crew chief Jamie Jones allowed Dean to edge competitor Zane Smith for the top starting spot in the first dirt race of the season.
 
Despite losing the lead early in the Allen Crowe 100, Dean settled into a comfortable position waiting for the right opportunity to work on his race car and make his presence known again.
 
Pitting from fourth at Lap 26, a strong pit stop by the Win-Tron Racing team allowed Dean to lead the field back to green.
 
Putting up a gallant battle at the front, Dean slipped to third where he remained throughout the event’s halfway point.
 
Making their final pit stop nearing the end of the race, Dean found himself having to climb from outside the top-10 in the later stages of the race to contend for a top-10 finish.
 
Moving back inside the top-10 with less than 10 laps remaining, Dean was poised to finish ninth – but when a caution waved with two laps to go, the Bluffton, S.C. native had one last opportunity to pick up a few positions for the finish.
 
Dean’s final restart was money as he was able to make quick work of competitors Kelly Kovski and Riley Herbst – taking the white flag seventh and finishing seventh and improving on his 11th place finish at the 1.0-mile dirt track from 2017.
 
From Springfield, Dean and members of his team participated in a test at Lucas Oil (Ind.) Raceway Park as the 24-year-old will participate in next month’s Speed 51 Super Select Invitational aboard his No. 56 Baker Distributing Co. | CAB Installers Chevrolet. 
 
Gus Dean Quote: “I’m really proud of our Win-Tron Racing team. Once again, they brought me a fast No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet and I was thrilled to get our second pole of the year and lead some laps.
 
“During the race, I just couldn’t get the car to rotate the way I wanted and keep it on the bottom. We made an adjustment on our second stop and I think we were really going in the right direction, but just ran out of laps.
 
 
“No doubt our Springfield performance will make us better for our DuQuoin run here in a couple weeks. I want to get our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolet back in Victory Lane before the end of the season.
 
“From Springfield, we turned our attention towards Lucas Oil Raceway with our Late Model and I was very encouraged with the speed of our Baker Distributing race car.
 
“We’ll look at our notes and make sure we’re in a good spot for our double-header weekend in September.” 
 
Next Up: Rescheduled Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway on Sat., Aug. 25. 
 
