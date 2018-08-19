Creed Leads Only ARCA Practice at Springfield

Sheldon Creed (No. 28 United Rentals Toyota) arrived after practice started, but that didn't impede his progress as he led the only practice session of the day for this afternoon's ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Allen Crowe 100.

Creed's connecting flight in Dallas was canceled last night due to storms, so he hopped in a rental car and made the eleven-hour drive and arrived in Springfield about 15 minutes after practice started. His fast lap of 33.112 seconds/108.722 miles per hour topped Logan Seavey (No. 20 Craftsman Toyota), Chase Purdy (No. 8 Bama Buggies Toyota), Zane Smith (No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix/ICON Vehicle Dynamics Toyota) and Riley Herbst (No. 18 NOS/ORCA/Advance Auto Toyota).

Gus Dean (No. 32 Gree Cooling Products Chevrolet), Kelly Kovski (No. 16 Schluckerbier Farms Chevrolet), Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 77 Big Tine Ford), Bret Holmes (No. 52 Holmes II Excavating Toyota), and Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare Ford) rounded out the top ten.

There were three red flags, two for debris and one for Buck Stevens (No. 06 Wayne Peterson Racing Dodge), who erupted an engine with about 20 minutes remaining.

General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for noon ET/11 am CT. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring for registered users. MAVTV will have live coverage of today's Allen Crowe 100 at 2:30 pm ET/1:30 pm CT.

ARCA Racing PR