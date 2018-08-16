Ken Schrader To Wear Many Hats At Central Illinois Races This Weekend

Fenton, Missouri’s Ken Schrader, a retired NASCAR Cup star, will be a busy man this weekend, playing the part of a few different roles during the Illinois State Fair race weekend. Schrader will not only be racing a couple of different cars this weekend, he will also play the role of car owner and track owner.

Schrader’s weekend will start much like everyone else’s in the area on Friday at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. Schrader will be piloting his Federated Auto Parts/Hunt Brothers Pizza #9 Modified along with the rest of the highly talented competitors at the ¼-mile dirt track. Schrader typically makes a couple appearances a year at the speedway.

On Saturday afternoon, the racing veteran will get back behind the wheel of a USAC Silver Crown car at the world’s fastest 1-mile dirt oval, the Springfield Mile, at the Illinois State Fair. It will be Schrader’s first Silver Crown start at Springfield since 1985. He will be piloting the McQuinn #14, which he also drove at Du Quoin in 2017 and at this year’s Hoosier Hundred.

Saturday night, he will wear the hat of a race track owner/promoter. Schrader is one of four owners at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL, along with Kenny Wallace, Tony Stewart, and Bob Sargent. Schrader will be watching as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets and Speedway Motors Micros race at the track for their final visit of the season. Schrader stays very much in tune with happenings at the 1/5-mile dirt track as well as Federated Auto Parts Raceway, in Pevely, Missouri, which he is also part owner.

Rounding out the weekend, Schrader will pop on the car owner hat for the #52 race team. This week, Munford, Alabama driver, Bret Holmes, will be behind the wheel of the Holmes II Excavating/Southern States Bank car. Holmes has a good amount of dirt racing experience, which should make for a good combination with the team that won the ARCA championship one year ago.

Full information on the four racing events can be found at www.trackenterprises.com, www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, or www.maconracing.com. For information on Ken Schrader and his team, visit www.schraderracing.com.

Track Enterprises PR