Gus Dean hoping for the perfect birthday present on Springfield dirt

Not having any prior experience on dirt in ARCA, Dean certainly rose to the occasion last year at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Dean qualified a season-high third but fell victim to an ailing engine in the latter stages of the race hindering the team’s hopes for a top-10 finish.

The Bluffton, S.C.-native took 11 th overall when the checkered flag waved and bounced back a few weeks later with a top-five run on the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

This time around, the 23-year-old would like an early birthday present by scoring his second win of the 2018 season.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Springfield this weekend,” said Dean, who will turn 24 on race day. “I couldn’t think of a better present than hoisting that trophy in Victory Lane.”

Dean, an accomplished short track racer from South Carolina believes he’ll be more comfortable with the fundamentals of ARCA dirt racing this season compared to last.