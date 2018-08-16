Gus Dean hoping for the perfect birthday present on Springfield dirt

|
Team owner Kevin Cywinski says his team is looking forward to recovering from Pocono at Springfield on Sunday.
“We definitely experience the highs and lows a lot over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “With a win to a pole and then some problems at Pocono, it quickly put things in perspective. I think Gus a driver though handled it well and I think he’ll be a much better driver because of it.
“We should be pretty good this week. Gus will continue to adjust his driving style to the track conditions and he’s determined to get the car back in the winner circle. Hopefully, we can do that on Sunday for his birthday!”
In 41 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016, while earning his second win at Elko Speedway in July 2018. Overall, Dean has one pole (Pocono July 2018), two wins, 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.
The Allen Crowe 100 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 15th of 20 races on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sun., Aug. 19 with an hour session planned from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the morning at 11:00 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag that afternoon shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on MATV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (CT).
Win Tron Racing PR