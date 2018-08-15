CMT Revs Up Programming Slate With Series Greenlight For "Racing Wives" and Season Two Renewal of "Music City" Debuting Early 2019

Fresh off its best year since 2014, CMT today announced a series order for “Racing Wives”. The eight-episode, hour-long unscripted series from Executive Producer Jenny Daly and T Group Productions follows the never-before-seen private lives of captivating women who are married to world famous race car drivers. CMT has also renewed “Music City,” hit docuseries from “The Hills” creator Adam DiVello and Lionsgate, for a ten-episode second season. Both shows will premiere early next year.

A stone’s throw away from the high-octane race tracks where legends rise and sometimes fall, the “Racing Wives” offers a rare glimpse inside the opulent eye-popping mansions and private planes that regally decorate the banks of Lake Norman, North Carolina. The cast features sisters-in-law Ashley and SamanthaBusch, married to Kurt and Kyle Busch who are each balancing family life with their own ambitions. Looking to take her rightful spot in the wives’ club is Whitney Ward Dillon, former cheerleader and now wife of Austin Dillon, who is torn between fitting in with her fellow wives while staying true to her best friend and cheerleader ride-or-die Mariel Lane. Also featured is Amber Balcaen, an aspiring NASCAR driver who is new to the racing community and left everything, including her boyfriend, back home in Canada to come to North Carolina to pursue her dream.

The series will be paired with “Music City,” which has been renewed for a ten-episode second season. The hit docuseries from “The Hills” creator Adam DiVello and Lionsgate follows a group of young adults entering the next chapter of their lives while chasing dream of success, fame and romance in Nashville. Season two will feature a shocking break-up, a wedding, a cutthroat Miss USA competition, unexpected friendships and new explosive rivalries. Returning are fledgling musician Kerry, and his wife, Rachyl, personal trainer Jackson, and his cousin, pageant queen Alexandra, as well as musicians Jessica and Alisa, who are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their love lives. New faces this season include Rachyl and Kerry’s old friend Jeremiah, Kerry’s new manager Tori, and Jackson’s childhood friend Stephen, who helps him navigate his relationships with girlfriend Baylee and Alexandra. Also entering the mix this season is Molly, Alexandra’s friend and instigator who voices a strong and loud opinion on everything and everyone she encounters.

The news comes on the heels of strong growth. CMT is on track to earn its highest rated year since 2014. In F3Q’18, CMT was one of just 10 channels in the Top 50 to show YOY growth in P18-49. CMT has notched 6 consecutive quarters of YOY growth among P18-49.

“Racing Wives” is produced by T Group with executive producers Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, and Ben DeNoble.

“Music City” is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate. Adam DiVello serves as creator and executive producer, along with executive producers Kris Lindquist and Andrew Perry.

CMT PR