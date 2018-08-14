Application Deadline Approaches For 2018 NASCAR Drive For Diversity Driver Combine

Each year the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program along with its competition arm, Rev Racing, seeks to obtain the highest quality of applicants representing diverse backgrounds and develop them into successful NASCAR drivers. This selection process begins with the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Combine. Drivers will have the opportunity to submit a digital application on RevRacing.net, highlighting racing experience, references and historical success. Ethnically diverse and female drivers have until September 7, 2018 to be considered for the 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. Youth program participants, ages 12-17, are required to apply by October 30, 2018.



Applicants must meet the following requirements:



• Be a female or member of one or more of the following ethnic minority classifications:

American Indian, Alaskan Native or of native/indigenous descent; Asian or Pacific Islander;

Black or African-American; Latino or Hispanic



• Be at least 15 years of age but no older than 26 years of age as of October 15th of the present year



• Be legally eligible to work in the United States. Drivers from foreign countries are welcome to apply, however, if the applicant is not already a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident alien, the applicant must be legally capable of traveling to the designated location in the United States to participate in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Combine. Applicants must also be able to obtain necessary authorization to accept employment in the United States if selected to participate in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.



NASCAR Drive for Diversity aligns its drivers with a team of executives, athletic trainers, crew chiefs and mentors helping them achieve professional success, and thus improving their likelihood of reaching one of the three NASCAR national series. Selected drivers will compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series or Bojangles’ Summer Shootout Series.



Rev Racing has continued to find success with its current drivers and alumni. In 2018, the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program made a major impact, seeing three of its graduates (Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace) compete at the sport’s highest level in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Since the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program’s inception, Rev Racing has earned 17 wins, 85 top 5s, and 168 top 10 finishes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, with drivers finishing in the top 10 in points every season. Current NASCAR Drive for Diversity driver Ruben Garcia Jr. made his first trip to victory lane at Memphis International Raceway in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in June.

To find more information about the 2018 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Combine or submit an application, please visit https://revracing.net/combine- application/. For additional information please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Rev Racing PR