Nolan Pope Triumphs Again At Anderson Motor Speedway

Nolan Pope continued his recent impressive form with his second late model stock car victory in three weeks on Friday night at Anderson Motor Speedway.

Once again wheeling the No. 1 entry fielded by Lee Faulk Racing and Development, Pope started off the night by qualifying fourth for the first of two 40-lap features as his teammate Austin Green claimed the pole.

Pope patiently worked his way through the field, taking the lead on lap 26 of the 40-lap feature en route to the victory. He was also victorious at Anderson Motor Speedway on July 27 when he earned the first stock car victory of his career.

In the second 40-lap feature Pope started eighth following an invert and ended the race with a seventh-place effort following a last-lap pass that cost him sixth.

“These Lee Faulk Racing race cars are just awesome and I couldn't be prouder to drive them,” Pope said. “This just proves that our first win a few weeks back was no fluke and we’re ready to compete for even more wins. Thanks to everyone who supports me, my mom and dad, MPM Marketing, I wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

In addition to the pair of victories at Anderson Motor Speedway, Pope is also coming off a strong run in the super late model portion of the CARS Response Energy Tour Throwback 276, held Aug. 4 at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Aboard the No. 34 super late model, Pope started 25th and survived a dozen caution periods to finish an impressive seventh against an all-star field in his first start aboard a super late model this year.

“It’s really been a great few weeks,” Pope said. “That first win at Anderson was special, then to follow it up with a solid top-10 finish against the caliber of competition that we did at Hickory was pretty good. Then we go back to Anderson this week and we win again. We’ve figured something out, we just need to keep the momentum going."