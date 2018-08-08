Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross sweeps Trois-Rivières

08 Aug 2018
Racing News
Once again, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross proved the class of the field as the Americas Rallycross Championship (ARX) made its maiden visit to Canada and the Trois-Rivières circuit this weekend. Championship leader Scott Speed scored a clean sweep, leading every session on the way to the second back-to-back ARX victory. Close behind Speed in the Final was his teammate, Tanner Foust, who bounced back from a big accident on Saturday afternoon to claim a third consecutive podium finish.

With their 1-2 sweep at Trois-Rivières, the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross drivers extended their lead in the championship table, making it a virtual certainty that the inaugural ARX title will go to one of the two Beetle Rallycross drivers. Before the final round of the inaugural running of the Americas Rallycross Championship at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) at the end of September, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross will make an exhibition appearance at the Nitro World Games at the Utah Motorsports Campus, September 22-23.  

 

If you missed Speed's historic win or want to watch again, tune in to CBS Sports Wednesday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET. For more information about Americas Rallycross, check out http://AndrettiAutosport.comhttp://newsroom.VW.com and http://ARXRallycross.com
 
