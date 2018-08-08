CrowdStrike Racing Returns to Utah Motorsports Campus to Defend Double Victory

With the summer racing season in full swing, drivers George Kurtz and Colin Braun are gearing up for their next set of Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) races with Global Motorsports Group (GMG Racing), which will compete at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele, Utah. From August 10 to 12, the two drivers will pilot the No. 04 CrowdStrike/GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS GT4, aiming for a successful double-header race weekend.

Following an exciting CrowdStrike “arrive and drive” event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Black Hat industry conference, the team’s cars and crew will head straight to Utah for the race weekend. Kurtz, who is also the CEO and co-founder of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, leads the field in security technology as well as participating in the Pirelli World Challenge race season.

Kurtz won both GTSA-class races at this track last year, also with GMG Racing. He and Braun, who’s having his own streak of success with two recent, consecutive IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship wins, have steadily improved their pace in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 throughout the race season. They will have the opportunity to show PWC audiences their enviable team chemistry on this 14-turn, 3-mile road course race outside of Salt Lake City. In the SprintX race format, one driver starts the race until a pit stop midway through the 60-minute event. The second driver then takes the wheel and races through to the finish, so precise communication between teammates is imperative.

“I had very good results at Utah Motorsports Campus last year, and Colin and I have worked hard to master the Audi R8 leading up to this year’s race in Tooele,” said Kurtz. “I feel confident in our progress, and I know this track well, so I think we’ll put on a great show with continued support from GMG Racing.”

Braun is heading to Utah after a victorious race weekend in Wisconsin:

“I am really excited to get back behind the wheel of the CrowdStrike Audi in Utah,” said Braun. “I know that George had a nice test at the track a few weeks ago, which I think will help start us out on the right foot. We always have a lot of guests to entertain, from CrowdStrike employees to customers and that makes going to the track a lot of fun. I haven’t raced at UMC in quite some time, but I really enjoyed the track back in my Grand-Am days!”

Qualifying for this weekend’s GTS-X races is on August 11 from 9:10 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. The first of two races is from 1:10 to 2:10 p.m. on August 11, and the second is the following day from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Watch live at world-challenge.com. Follow along with George Kurtz and CrowdStrike on social media: on Twitter at @crowdstrikercng and Instagram @crowdstrikeracing. Race videos, photos and news updates can be found at crowdstrikeracing.com.