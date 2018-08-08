SCCA Runoffs Racer & Worker Registration Opens Aug. 8

At 10 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Aug. 8, registration will officially open for and taking part in the 2018 SCCA® National Championship Runoffs® at Sonoma Raceway. Below are a couple items of which people should be aware. drivers and workers

Prior to registration opening, competitors are advised to log into their MotorsportReg account to make sure SCCA member numbers, license expiration date and vehicle profile information are all up-to-date in the system. This will save time and reduce frustration during the actual registration process.

Drivers will be able to sign up for Test Days, taking place Oct.13-15, during event registration. Competitors will also be asked for their paddock intention (Single-Car space, Prep Shop, Multi-Car Team or Manufacturer if offered). While there will not be manufacturer tents this year, there will be designated space for Honda, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota drivers. Space will be limited, but attempts will be made to accommodate as many requests as possible. Those who plan to paddock with a Prep Shop or Multi-Car Team should be sure to list the team name during registration.

Additionally, registration for contingencies is being conducted through MotorsportReg.com to streamline the procedure. Competitors can simply sign up online for the appropriate contingencies Aug. 8 when registration opens. Changes can also be made through MotorsportReg.com up to October 1. After that, drivers will only be able to adjust contingency selections on site at the registration office in Tech. A brief rundown of Runoffs contingencies for 2018 can be found here.

Free tent camping is available. Those who intend to camp using a tent, be sure to check the box in the registration form stating such. As has been the case the last several years, participants may also camp within their paddock space at no additional charge.

As for recreation vehicles, a limited number of free RV spaces in the Carousel Campground are available for workers. During registration, workers have the option of requesting a free space for either a tent or RV. Once the limited number of spaces have been filled, there will no longer be an online option for free RV slots.

Others needing RV spaces will be able to make reservations for the venue's RV Terrace or Turn 8 RV area at a cost of $150 (plus taxes and fees) with reservations being good for the entire event. Those reservations are being handled by Sonoma Raceway . RV services will be available for a fee through United Site Services, with pricing and contact information to be posted later to the Runoffs event page.

Those searching for hotel rooms, the SCCA has made advance arrangements to get the lowest group rates available for lodging near the track. Learn more about hotel accommodations at the Runoffs event page.

The next important date to remember is Sept. 5 as that is when Single-Car paddock reservations open. Given the topography of the roads and paddock areas, special consideration will be given to classes with low-clearance cars. A limited number of spaces in the Main Paddock will be held for this purpose for one week, September 5-12. All drivers must be registered for the Runoffs before a paddock space will be assigned. Additional paddock and registration information can be found here.