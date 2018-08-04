Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R qualifies second for Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R will start Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase from the outside of the second row for the second race in a row after IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Renger van der Zande, who with co-driver Jordan Taylor is looking for the team’s first win here, clocked a fast lap of 1 minute, 52.430 seconds at 129.616 mph around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course. It was good for fourth among the 35 car-and-driver combinations that will take the green flag for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race.

“Qualifying was OK – I gave everything and I think this was the maximum possible,” said van der Zande, who scored an LMPC-class win at Road America in 2014 with the Starworks Motorsport team. “I tried a few other things – like outbrake myself here, brake a bit deeper there, go to the throttle earlier, change around a little bit of the style – which worked out really well at some points for lap two, and by lap three the tires weren’t optimum, anymore. So I think it was a very short window as far as where we could do the lap time. We’ll make it a nice race tomorrow.”

The top-five qualifiers for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase are:

1. JDC-Miller Motorsports (No. 85 Oreca LMP2) Robert Alon and Simon Trummer (1:51.933 at 130.191 mph)

2. Acura Team Penske (No. 7 Acura DPi) Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves (1:52.140 at 129.951 mph)

3. Core Autosport (No. 54 Oreca LMP2) Colin Braun and Jonathan Bennett (1:52.340 at 129.616 mph)

4. Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R (No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R) Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor (1:52.430 at 129.616 mph)

5. Acura Team Penske (No. 6 Acura DPi) Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron (1:52.780 at 129.214 mph)

The green flag flies at 2:35 p.m. EDT Sunday with FS1’s live broadcast beginning at 2:30 p.m.