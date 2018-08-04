Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R qualifies second for Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R will start Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase from the outside of the second row for the second race in a row after IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

 

Renger van der Zande, who with co-driver Jordan Taylor is looking for the team’s first win here, clocked a fast lap of 1 minute, 52.430 seconds at 129.616 mph around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course. It was good for fourth among the 35 car-and-driver combinations that will take the green flag for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race.

 

“Qualifying was OK – I gave everything and I think this was the maximum possible,” said van der Zande, who scored an LMPC-class win at Road America in 2014 with the Starworks Motorsport team. “I tried a few other things – like outbrake myself here, brake a bit deeper there, go to the throttle earlier, change around a little bit of the style – which worked out really well at some points for lap two, and by lap three the tires weren’t optimum, anymore. So I think it was a very short window as far as where we could do the lap time. We’ll make it a nice race tomorrow.”

 

The top-five qualifiers for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase are:

 

1. JDC-Miller Motorsports (No. 85 Oreca LMP2) Robert Alon and Simon Trummer (1:51.933 at 130.191 mph)

 

2. Acura Team Penske (No. 7 Acura DPi) Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves (1:52.140 at 129.951 mph)

 

3. Core Autosport (No. 54 Oreca LMP2) Colin Braun and Jonathan Bennett (1:52.340 at 129.616 mph)

 

4. Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R (No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R) Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor (1:52.430 at 129.616 mph)

 

5. Acura Team Penske (No. 6 Acura DPi) Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron (1:52.780 at 129.214 mph)

 

The green flag flies at 2:35 p.m. EDT Sunday with FS1’s live broadcast beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

