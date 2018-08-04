Mueller, No. 66 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT Keep Up Momentum ﻿With Road America Pole

Two weeks after winning the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park, Dirk Mueller led the way again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) class by taking the pole position at Road America during qualifying for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase.

Mueller’s quickest time of the session was two minutes, 2.479 seconds (118.981 mph). While he, co-driver Joey Hand and the No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT team are seeking their third win of the season – and their second in a row at Road America – this was the third consecutive pole for Muller at Road America.

“Having the three in a row here feels really great and I’m really thrilled and happy,” said Mueller who, with Hand, holds a one-point lead in the GTLM championship standings. “Maybe it’s because I’m German and I do like the Nordschleife (in Nurburg, Germany), that’s definitely one of my favorite places in the world. Over here, it’s definitely Road America and there’s a lot of corners and places where it looks the same.”

Yet Mueller and his team are keeping their confidence in check, given the strength of the GTLM field.

“Our class is so competitive, you never know what’s going on,” said Mueller. “We were P1 in the second practice, the Porsche was fastest in the first and BMW was fastest in the third. Sometimes you just need to dig down and focus on yourself.”

Making it a pair of Ford GTs on the front row was Ryan Briscoe in the No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi entry. Briscoe and co-driver Richard Westbrook are also seeking their third win of the season, in addition to their teammates.

Starting third is the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R of Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen. Garcia scored the GTLM pole at Lime Rock and, following three straight runner-up finishes, the No. 3 team is more than eager for its first win of the season.

The Continental Tire Road Race Showcase starts at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. local time) and will be televised live on FS1. It also will be carried live by IMSA Radio on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio (Sirius 119/XM 202/App 972).