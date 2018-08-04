Lawrence Loshak Secures Inaugural Trans Am Pitt Pole

Lawrence Loshak secured the first TA class pole of his career today in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli qualifying as the series makes its debut at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, while veteran Cindi Lux and rookie Warren Dexter captured poles of their own in Trans Am’s TA3 and TA4 classes.



Loshak, behind the wheel of the No. 2 Pennzoil/ ETE/ GoShare Chevrolet Camaro, would turn his pole setting 1:38.403 lap, only his second time around the 2.78 mile, 19 turn “full track” circuit during the session. For Loshak the qualifying effort represents a strong rebound for him and the Burtin Racing team after the No. 2 suffered a clutch failure last round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while in a comfortable lead.



“The Burtin Racing Pennzoil/ ETE REMAN/ GoShare Chevrolet Camaro is really coming together,” said Loshak. “The team has been working non-stop. We’ve had our fair share of heartbreakers this season, definitely in Indianapolis… we were so close to kissing the bricks only to have it slip way. To capture pole today feels great. To say this whole opportunity to drive a TA car is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more proud of the team, sticking with me, sticking with the car; it’s been an incredible effort.”



While Loshak will start on the inside of the front row come tomorrow’s 100.8 mile, 36 lap TA class competition Loshak does not expect anything to come easy.



“Pole is always an advantage,” said Loshak, “but with these Trans Am races, a hundred miles, it’s real rare that the guy who starts on pole wins the race— aside from Ernie, who’s had a great run. Everyone’s saying this track is very narrow and hard to pass, but I think they’ve forgotten or haven’t been to Laguna Seca or Lime Rock. It’s a really busy track, it’s very technical— that’s why I love it. Still, we’re hitting 160 miles per hour; it’s crazy the lap times we can pull off here in the TA class— I think it’s America’s best: tube-framed, no traction control, no ABS. What other car can scare you like this one? It’s incredible, and I’m delighted to be on pole.”



Starting alongside Loshak will be Paul Fix, in the No. 4 StopFlex/CarCoach/ Ave Racing Ford Mustang, who turned a 1:38.927, while points leader Ernie Francis, Jr., in the No. 98 Frameless Shower Doors Ford Mustang, will start on the inside of the second row after a 1:39.114 lap of his own.



Chris Dyson, in the No. 20 @PlaidCrafts/ CD Racing Ford Mustang, was fourth quick in the session with a time of 1:39.645 while Jim McAleese, making his first appearance of 2018 in the No. 03 McAleese and Associates Chevrolet Camaro, completed the class top five with a time of 1:40.254.



In TA3 Cindi Lux captured the fifth pole of her Trans Am career in the No. 45 Lux Performance Group Dodge Viper with a 1:45.699 lap in advance of tomorrow’s first race— the first ever TA3 and TA4 exclusive competition.



Lux made her return to Trans Am competition last round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and earned a podium finish for her efforts. Now, in pursuit of Trans Am’s Northern Cup, she will start tomorrow’s race in prime position to repeat the result. Still, Lux insists her breakneck pace in qualifying was a “one-lap-wonder” and anticipates a tough race come tomorrow.



“Sometimes when you keep swinging the bat you get a hit,” said Lux. “We just pulled a rabbit out of the hat, it was a crazy lap— could I duplicate it? No way. It was a one-lap-wonder,;it’s always nice to be on pole but for me the emphasis is on the race and that’s how we set up our cars. Tomorrow, I think it might be another story, but it’s a busy track, 19 turns… it’s going to be fun. I’m just blessed to be driving a cool car ,and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”



Starting alongside Lux will be Alline Cipriani, in the No. 60 Ginetta Cars Ginetta G55, who turned a 1:45.731 lap—setting up an interesting chess match between the Viper and the much smaller Ginetta.



Starting third in TA3 tomorrow in his first foray into the class will be Brian Kleeman, in the No. 07 DWW Motorsports/ Racetech Ford Mustang. Kleeman, the 2017 TA4 champ, has made the jump to TA3 while working to develop the DWW team’s pair of FR350s Ford Mustangs. Dave Ricci, in the No. 71 Florida Roadway Signs Chevrolet Camaro, and Larry Bailey, in the No. 02 LSI/ Sam Pierce Chevrolet Corvette, completed the TA3 class qualifying top five with times of 1:49.957 and 1:50.745, respectively.



In TA4 Warren Dexter, in the No. 61 Joe’s Hand Cleaner Ginetta G55, captured his second consecutive pole of the 2018 season with a 1:46.860 effort, beating out 2017 TA4 Rookie of the Year Steven Davison, in the No. 33 DaVinci Plastic Surgery Chevrolet Camaro, who turned a 1:57.718 lap.



Trans Am is joined at Pittsburgh International Race Complex for the Keystone Speedfest weekend by F3 Americas, the F4 US Championship, the Atlantic Championship Series, F2000 and F1600.



Fans can keep up with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli throughout the event at www.gotransam.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gotransam and on Twitter at @gotransam.



Trans Am’s TA2 class is absent on the weekend, set to rejoin the championship next round at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 9-11.



