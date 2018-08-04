Brett Moffitt Wins at Watkins Glen

Brett Moffitt earned his first-career road course victory at Watkins Glen International (WGI) after a furious dash through the field over the final nine laps in Friday’s Great Outdoors RV 100. Moffitt powered his No. 1 Gunma Toyopet Toyota Camry to his 10th-career victory in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) and his first victory on the tour since 2013.
The effort to compete at “The Glen” was to prepare Moffitt and his team for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) playoff opener on the road course at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park later this month, and they passed with flying colors. As WGI was soaked with a consistent rain throughout the morning, Moffitt posted the fastest lap in the practice session, but started from 21st after qualifying was scratched due to weather conditions.
The green flag flew under clearing skies and over a mostly dry race track. Moffitt disposed of 10 cars on the first lap and moved to 11th on the first lap. After cracking the top 10 in less than three laps, contact form another car spun Moffitt in turn 1 and relegated him to 16th. Moffitt pitted for repairs under a lap five caution and restarted 21st on lap eight. By the competition caution on lap 16, Moffitt had sliced his way to sixth and pitted for four tires, courtesy of HRE’s guest mechanics from Gunma Toyopet.
An aggressive restart on lap 19 earned Moffitt the second spot and took the race lead on lap 23. However, grass on the racetrack clogged the grille on Moffitt’s Camry and skyrocketed the temperatures to force Moffitt to pit road under green. He returned to the track in 16th, and had advanced to 12th once the caution flew on lap 29. When the race restarted on lap 33, Moffitt unleashed an unrelenting assault on the top 10 and slashed his way to the front. Moffitt wasted no time and was fifth on lap 36 and moved to second on lap 38. Coming to the white flag, Moffitt made a move to the inside of the No. 7 car for the race win after erasing a nearly three second deficit and completed the race-winning pass in turn 1 on the final lap. Moffitt came back to the checkered flag to post his first-career win at WGI, his fourth total victory in 2018, and the third NKNPSE win for HRE team owner Shige Hattori.