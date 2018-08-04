2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule Announced

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has long been admired for the world-class road racing facilities and events on its schedule each year, and in 2019, the series will continue building equity in the same 12 events as it had in 2018.



“As we head to the conclusion of the 2018 season, our promoter partners have enjoyed record, or near-record attendance for WeatherTech Championship events, and our 2019 schedule will enable those same promoters to build on that momentum,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “IMSA has been fortunate for the past several years to have a schedule that includes the very best road courses and road racing events in North America, and we are thrilled to confirm our return to these same venues in 2019. We have often said that one of the most valuable elements of the merger is the event schedule that resulted – and our 2019 schedule is another reflection of that.”



The Daytona Prototype international (DPi) and LMP2 classes will compete in 10 races, while the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class will have an 11-race season. In a new development for 2019, the GT Daytona (GTD) class will have 10 events that count toward the WeatherTech Championship, with a new seven-race IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup also announced for GTD.



Eight of the 12 events on the schedule will include all four classes, including the four Michelin Endurance Cup events: the 57th Rolex 24 At Daytona – which kicks off the season on Jan. 24-27, the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 13-16, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on the weekend of June 28-30 and the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale at Road Atlanta on Oct. 9-12.



Ten of the 12 events will be on the same weekend as they were in 2018. The races at VIRginia International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca each will run one weekend later in 2019. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosts this year's Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix featuring AMERICA'S TIRE 250 on September 6-9, 2018, and will remain on the second weekend of September will a date of September 13-15 in 2019.



The 2019 season kicks off a six-year U.S. television partnership with NBC Sports, which will televise every race through its networks: NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. Live streaming of each race also will be available on the NBC Sports App. The complete television schedule will be unveiled in the future.



2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule



Date / Event / Venue



Jan. 4-6 / Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona / Daytona Beach, Florida

Jan. 24-27 / Rolex 24 At Daytona / Daytona Beach, Florida

March 13-16 / Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring / Sebring, Florida

April 12-13 / BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix / Long Beach, California

May 3-5 / Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course / Lexington, Ohio

May 31-June 1 / Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix* / Detroit, Michigan

June 28-30 / Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen / Watkins Glen, New York

July 5-7 / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park / Bowmanville, Ontario

July 19-20 / Northeast Grand Prix / Lakeville, Connecticut

Aug. 2-4 / Road America / Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Aug. 23-25 / VIRginia International Raceway / Danville, Virginia

Sept. 13-15 / Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix / Monterey, California

Oct. 9-12 / Motul Petit Le Mans / Braselton, Georgia



* - Pending approval by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to continue hosting event on Belle Isle