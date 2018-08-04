2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule Announced

“As we head to the conclusion of the 2018 season, our promoter partners have enjoyed record, or near-record attendance for WeatherTech Championship events, and our 2019 schedule will enable those same promoters to build on that momentum,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “IMSA has been fortunate for the past several years to have a schedule that includes the very best road courses and road racing events in North America, and we are thrilled to confirm our return to these same venues in 2019. We have often said that one of the most valuable elements of the merger is the event schedule that resulted – and our 2019 schedule is another reflection of that.”
The Daytona Prototype international (DPi) and LMP2 classes will compete in 10 races, while the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class will have an 11-race season. In a new development for 2019, the GT Daytona (GTD) class will have 10 events that count toward the WeatherTech Championship, with a new seven-race IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup also announced for GTD.
Eight of the 12 events on the schedule will include all four classes, including the four Michelin Endurance Cup events: the 57th Rolex 24 At Daytona – which kicks off the season on Jan. 24-27, the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 13-16, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on the weekend of June 28-30 and the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale at Road Atlanta on Oct. 9-12.
Ten of the 12 events will be on the same weekend as they were in 2018. The races at VIRginia International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca each will run one weekend later in 2019. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosts this year's Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix featuring AMERICA'S TIRE 250 on September 6-9, 2018, and will remain on the second weekend of September will a date of September 13-15 in 2019.
The 2019 season kicks off a six-year U.S. television partnership with NBC Sports, which will televise every race through its networks: NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. Live streaming of each race also will be available on the NBC Sports App. The complete television schedule will be unveiled in the future.
2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Schedule
Date / Event / Venue
Jan. 4-6 / Roar Before The Rolex 24 At Daytona / Daytona Beach, Florida
Jan. 24-27 / Rolex 24 At Daytona / Daytona Beach, Florida
March 13-16 / Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring / Sebring, Florida
April 12-13 / BUBBA burger SportsCar Grand Prix / Long Beach, California
May 3-5 / Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course / Lexington, Ohio
May 31-June 1 / Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix* / Detroit, Michigan
June 28-30 / Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen / Watkins Glen, New York
July 5-7 / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park / Bowmanville, Ontario
July 19-20 / Northeast Grand Prix / Lakeville, Connecticut
Aug. 2-4 / Road America / Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Aug. 23-25 / VIRginia International Raceway / Danville, Virginia
Sept. 13-15 / Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix / Monterey, California
Oct. 9-12 / Motul Petit Le Mans / Braselton, Georgia
* - Pending approval by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to continue hosting event on Belle Isle
What began as the sanctioning body for a Formula Ford and Formula Vee race at Pocono Raceway in October 1969 has grown over five decades to become an international auto racing powerhouse specializing in world-class sports car competition, and next year, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) turns 50.
To commemorate the golden anniversary, IMSA and stakeholders including series partners, manufacturers, teams, drivers, event promoters and fans will join together in a season-long 50th Anniversary celebration that will begin with the 2019 Rolex 24 At Daytona on the weekend of Jan. 24-27 and will carry all the way through to the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on Oct. 11-13.
“Almost 50 years ago, Bill France Sr. and John and Peggy Bishop laid a foundation that today supports one of the most prominent auto racing organizations in the world,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “The story of IMSA over the past five decades is truly fascinating and will be told throughout our 2019 50th Anniversary celebration in several ways by a variety of stakeholders.
“From historic race car liveries and commemorative logos to many other surprises throughout the season for fans at-track and watching through our new-for-2019 partnership with NBC Sports, it will be a year-long celebration for all to enjoy.”
A key component of the celebration is the official 50th Anniversary IMSA logo that was publicly unveiled for the first time this evening as part of the State of the Series presentation at Road America. The logo – which will be featured on items such as uniforms, race car liveries and commemorative merchandise in 2019 -- incorporates many elements of the traditional IMSA logo, including the 27-degree angle from vertical center and the familiar “apex arrow” that has long been a part of IMSA’s brand identity.
Enhancing the logo is the use of gold to signify IMSA’s “golden” anniversary, as well as laurels that symbolize excellence, honor and victory. A secondary commemorative logo, which replaces the standard red in the current IMSA logo with gold and features the addition of “Est. 1969” also was unveiled and will be used throughout 2019 in selected applications as well.
IMSA will be centering its celebration around four cornerstones - “Drivers and Teams,” “Tracks,” “Manufacturers” and “Fans”. These pillars will be highlighted at 2019 events and will have a presence the entire season as the foundation of what has made IMSA what it is today.
Additional elements of the IMSA 50th Anniversary celebration will be unveiled soon.
For tickets to this year's Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix featuring AMERICA'S TIRE 250 on Sept. 6-9, visit HERE or call 831-242-8200.