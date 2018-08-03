U.S. Army Racing Trio Seeking To Close NHRA’s Western Swing in Seattle Final

After a successful month of July, where the U.S. Army Racing trio of Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher, Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett each advanced to a final in the three NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events, the mission this weekend is to make it four straight in the 31st annual NHRA Northwest Nationals, the finale of NHRA’s three-event Western Swing, at picturesque Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington.

Schumacher, the eight-time Top Fuel world champion and driver of the U.S. Army Dragster for Don Schumacher Racing (DSR), is coming off his 151st career final-round appearance Sunday in Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. That run put back up to second second in the championship standings with three events remaining before the points are reset for NHRA’s six-event Countdown to the Championship playoffs following the 64th annual U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis Sept. 3.

Brown, who reached the NHRA New England Nationals final the first weekend of July, returns to Washington looking to make it three consecutive Seattle wins in a row behind the wheel of the Matco Tools/U.S. Army Dragster for DSR and hoist a Wally in the Top Fuel class for the 50th time in his career Sunday afternoon.



Pritchett has experienced the peaks and valleys of competing in the ultra-competitive Top Fuel class during the first two legs of the Western Swing. She dominated the NHRA Mile-High Nationals near Denver two weeks ago before bowing out in the first round last weekend. She’ll look to return to the proverbial mountaintop at Pacific Raceways aboard the Sparkling Ice/U.S. Army Dragster for DSR and secure her third win in 2018 and the eighth of her career.

Schumacher and his U.S. Army team are looking for a record-tying fifth Seattle event title this weekend and continue building momentum following last weekend’s fourth final-round appearance of the season. “The Sarge” is hoping to be completely healthy in Seattle this weekend after battling a painful pinched nerve in his shoulder last weekend in Sonoma. A win Sunday would tie Schumacher with Joe Amato atop the all-time Seattle titles list with five wins apiece. He rattled off four wins in five seasons – 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008 – during his run of six consecutive Top Fuel world championships and adding another Seattle win would be just the kind of boost he and his team need to continue their championship aspirations this season. The path to victory starts with qualifying Friday and Saturday and, in two of the last four Seattle events, Schumacher has secured the No. 1 position.

Last August, Brown, the three-time Top Fuel world champion, closed out the Western Swing in dominating style by racing to his third career Top Fuel win at Pacific Raceways. After topping the field in qualifying, he defeated Ron Smith, Mike Salinas, Clay Millican and Terry McMillen to capture his 49th career Top Fuel Wally. A return to Seattle may be the perfect recipe for Brown to break through and win for the first time since. He has reached the Seattle final five times in Top Fuel competition and last August established a track record elapsed time of 3.685 seconds en route to claiming his second career No. 1 qualifying effort at the track.



Pritchett and her team led by Tod Okuhara and Joe Barlam have been making big strides during the 2018 campaign, especially with their qualifying program. She earned her second No. 1 spot of the season in New Hampshire and followed that with another one in Denver. She qualified second last weekend at Sonoma. Prior to last weekend’s first round defeat, she had advanced to the semifinals in Norwalk, Ohio and New Hampshire and raced to victory in Denver. Her goal this weekend is to surpass last year’s Seattle performance, during which she raced her way to the semifinals, beating Shawn Reed and Schumacher before losing to McMillen.

Qualifying for the 31st annual NHRA Northwest Nationals begins Friday afternoon with FS1 providing live coverage at 7 p.m. EDT. Saturday’s qualifying highlights are set for a delayed FS1 broadcast at 10 p.m. The FOX network will broadcast Sunday’s elimination rounds live beginning at 4 p.m.