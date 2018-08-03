Classic Motorsports Announces 2018 Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In Plans

Monterey car week isn’t all about money and connections. The festivities kick off with a free welcome party that attracts top cars.

The Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff Cruise-In at Pacific Grove comes to downtown Pacific Grove on Tuesday, August 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This laid-back gathering will fill Lighthouse Avenue with amazing cars, cool music and fun prizes, all within steps of great dining options.

Did we mention that it’s free to attend, whether you bring a cool car or not? There is no need to register. Simply show up.

“It’s a pleasure to host the Classic Motorsports Kickoff as the opener of Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula,” said Moe Ammar, president of the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Tim Suddard, publisher of Classic Motorsports, added, “We love all types of cars. We’ll have classic European cars, American muscle cars, early Japanese cars, motorcycles, race cars, rat rods, vintage trailers and everything in between.”

Among the old friends returning to the show are Michelin, Hagerty, Reliable Carriers, Hillbank Motor Corporation, Moss Motors, Centerline International and Meguiar’s. Here are some of the new attractions lined up for 2018:

· Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine will show off a classic trailer.

· The Monterey Fire Department Museum will bring their 1912 Seagraves.

· The California Automobile Museum in Sacramento will bring a caravan of member owned classic cars.

· The SPCA for Monterey County will bring adoptable animals. You could go home with BFGoodkitty, Corkscrew, or Mr. K.

· SAE International, and the SAE Mid-Cal section, will be represented by brilliant young engineering students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UC Santa Cruz. They’ll display their Formula SAE race cars.

· Gearhead Productions will bring the coolest punk-rock hotrod tunes and apparel.

Among the awards that will be handed out to cars in attendance are:

· Best British: Presented by Moss Motors

· Best Alfa Romeo: Centerline International

· Best Nissan/Datsun: Presented by Nissan

· Best Paint: Presented by Meguiar’s

· Most Pet Friendly: Presented by the SPCA for Monterey County

· Mayor’s Choice: Presented by the Mayor of Pacific Grove

· Editors’ Choice: Presented by Classic Motorsports magazine

For more details on the event, visit classicmotorsportsmonterey.com