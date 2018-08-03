Cruz Pedregon pumped for the NHRA Northwest Nationals

Cruz Pedregon is heading to Seattle on a high after living the dream at Raiders' Team Camp as the NHRA's number one fan of the team. "That stopover with my favorite team after the race in Sonoma is the energy boost I needed to lead our great team back into top 10 Funny Car standings," Cruz said. "I'm so proud of the team for getting the car ready to be the quickest overall in the first qualifying round last weekend after making a fast-turnaround run back to the shop for another body for the Snap-on Toyota. We'll all be rested and revved this weekend for the Seattle race."

Crew Chief Aaron Brooks says, "The Snap-on Funny Car is a better car than recent runs have shown. Every driver, team and fan knows the Seattle track is full of personality, and we're ready for a great weekend at Pacific Raceways for the Snap-on Team and all our great NHRA fans."

Cruz and Team Manager Caleb Cox had the opportunity to meet two former Oakland players, Running Back Zack Crockett and Offensive Lineman Bruce Wilkerson, while watching Raiders' Team Camp drills and enjoying time around Cruz's favorite team.

 Check Cruz's car this week, and you'll see the name of area Snap-on Nitro Franchisee Chris Juliana. Chris was an independent auto technician before he took on his Snap-on franchise two years ago. He says he wanted to represent the "best tools in the world," and likes working with the customers. He's been coming to Pacific Raceways for the past decade, and he'll meet Cruz for the first time this weekend.

 

