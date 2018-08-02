NBCSN Presents New Series Flory Road Featuring NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief and Team Owner Ray Evernham

Glory Road, hosted by NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham, premieres next Tuesday, August 7 with a twin bill of episodes at 6 and 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Featuring many of the sport’s biggest stars, including Tony Stewart, Rick Hendrick, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson, the series takes viewers behind-the scenes of some of NASCAR’s most historic moments.

Glory Road chronicles the history of NASCAR, from its beginnings 70 years ago to its place of prominence today. Each 30-minute episode showcases the people, places, cars, and events that were mile-markers in the sport. Glory Road offers an inside look at each story by talking to the people that witnessed everything first hand.

“Throughout my career, I have been lucky enough to spend time with some of the biggest names in NASCAR history. During that time, I’ve heard countless stories about how it used to be and how it actually happened,” said Evernham. “Now, thanks to NBC Sports, I’m able to give fans that same insider’s view through Glory Road.”

After the special two-episode premiere on August 7, additional episodes will air each Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Glory Road is a new addition to Overdrive Tuesday, NBCSN’s primetime motorsports block. Overdrive Tuesday’s other motorsport shows include Caffeine & Octane, Mecum Top 10, and Grudge Race. Encore editions of Glory Road will be available each Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET.

GLORY ROAD EPISODE SUMMARIES

Episode 1: “Blacker” – Premieres August 7 at 6 p.m. ET

“Blacker” became the most successful single car in Hendrink Motorsports history, winning 12 races and contributing to two championships. Ray Evernham gets together with Jeff Gordon, Rick Hendrick, and others to relive the magic.

A preview of “Blacker” is available here.

Episode 2: “NASCAR Goes Road Racing” – Premieres August 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Ray Evernham interviews Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, Bobby Allison and more to explore the past, present and future of road course racing in NASCAR.

Episode 3: “Modified Mastery” – Premieres August 14 at 6 p.m. ET

Ray Hendrick drove the iconic Flying #11 Chevrolet and fought a fierce rivalry with Sonny Hutchins in the #21 Ford, a car built by the legendary Wood Brothers to try and end Hendrick’s reign. Ray Evernham talks with the men who built and drove the iconic cars including Hall of Famers Rick Hendrick, Leonard Wood and Bobby Allison.

Episode 4: “Battle of the Big 3” – Premieres August 21 at 6 p.m. ET

Manufacturer involvement has been key to the growth of NASCAR and each brand has fought hard to innovate and dominate the sport. Ray Evernham discusses the impact with Bobby and Donnie Allison, Bill Elliot, Tony Stewart, and more.

Episode 5: “David Pearson and the 1968 Rebel 400” – Premieres August 28 at 6 p.m. ET

Ray Evernham recaps the 1968 Rebel 400 at Darlington and gets together with the man who restored the car for the 50th anniversary of the race.

Episode 6: “Dirt Roots” – Premieres September 4 at 6 p.m. ET

Ray Evernham talks with Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, and discusses NASCAR’s dirt roots, the Eldora truck race and the possibilities in the future.

Episode 7: “IndyCar/NASCAR Crossover” – Premieres September 11 at 6 p.m. ET

The two major American racing series, NASCAR and IndyCar, have swapped talent many times in their histories. Ray Evernham talks with Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, Leonard Wood, and more about the allure of the crossover phenomenon.

Episode 8: “Dodge Returns” – Premieres September 18 at 6 p.m. ET

Evernham sits down with Bill Elliott and others to discuss the challenges of bringing Dodge back to NASCAR.

