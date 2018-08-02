Tour de France Star Freddie Rodriguez Returns for 2018 Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride

The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR champion racecar driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, along with the 2018 Charity Bike Ride Title Sponsor Thomas Built Buses, is thrilled to announce the return of four-time U.S. National Champion and seven-time Tour de France professional cyclist Fred "Fast Freddie" Rodriguez to the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride. Rodriguez also attended last year's cycling events in support of the Bobby Labonte Foundation's mission to help build stronger foundations for children and families.

Along with attending the cocktail party and silent auction on September 7 and participating in the Charity Bike Ride on September 8 , Rodriguez and Labonte will attend a kid's bike building event at Thomas Built Buses. Employees will build more than 30 bikes with the help of Rodriguez and Labonte, which will be given away to High Point-area children before the charity bike ride.

"Bobby and I have similar missions for our foundations in that we believe in helping kids find success," said Rodriguez. "I am happy to be going back to High Point to ride with Bobby and all of the participants who are helping to raise money for children and families. Giving away bikes to local children might be the highlight of the week for me, though. Providing children with tools and opportunities is so important and I really enjoy doing it."

In addition to the bike build and giveaway, the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride raises money to provide grants to non-profits supporting children and families in the Triad area. This year's grant recipients include High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life. Participants will also be able to help raise money for these worthy organizations by setting up a fundraising page when they register for the Charity Bike Ride.

"We love to ride bikes, but this event is really about raising money for the organizations receiving this year's grants. We're so excited to do both at the same time," said Labonte. "It's our pleasure to organize my Charity Bike Ride, and we're proud that all the money raised will stay here to help local children and families. I would like to see more participants get behind the fundraising part of this ride, because that's what it's all about and it feels good to help people."

7:30 am Saturday, September 8 and includes 40 km, 60 km, and 100 km options. Participants can register online at The Charity Bike Ride starts atand includes 40 km, 60 km, and 100 km options. Participants can register online at bobbylabontefoundation.org . Participants can sign up for a fundraising team, start their own, or fundraise as an individual.

This year's events also include a gallery exhibit, "The Bicycle: Art Meets Form," at Theatre Art Galleries on Thursday, September 6 . A VIP ride and luncheon will be held the morning of Friday, September 7 , followed by an evening silent auction and cocktail party. The High Point Hospital Heart & Sole 5k begins at 8 am , following a course through downtown High Point. New this year is Hi Fest, High Point's fall festival in celebration of diversity. Runners, cyclists, and their friends and family can enjoy Hi Fest's live music, vendor booths, and celebration from 9 am to 4 pm on September 8 .

Tickets for the VIP ride and luncheon and the silent auction and cocktail party can be purchased on the Bobby Labonte Foundation website. All of the proceeds from the charity bike ride, the brunch ride, and the silent auction and cocktail party will fund the 2018 grants.