Tristian Van Wieringen prepares for K&N road course debut with Rette Jones Racing

Team co-owner Mark Rette says the key to this weekend’s race for Van Wieringen is to enhance his learning curve in the K&N Series.
“It’s very hard to put any expectations on a driver who has no road course experience,” Rette said. “Tristan is a very talented and accomplished race car driver.
"I think his road course debut will have his moments, but his car control should be a good equalizer and hopefully, we can escape the rain and bring home a strong top-10 run with our Durobyte Ford.
“Together, it’s a matter of surviving Watkins Glen and focusing ahead on Gateway in a few weeks.”
In addition to Durobyte, JRI Shocks, Huntilar Corp., Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Ford Performance and Jones Group International will serve as associate marketing partners for Friday evening’s 150-lap showdown.
The Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 (41 laps | 100.5 miles) is the 11th of 14 races on the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Fri., Aug. 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later at 3:30 p.m. with the race set to take the green flag later at 4:45 p.m. The event will be televised on a tape-delayed basis on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) on Wed., Aug. 8 at 6:00 p.m. All times are local (Eastern).
Van Wieringen also tweets. Follow him @TW1STan.