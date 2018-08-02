Tristian Van Wieringen prepares for K&N road course debut with Rette Jones Racing

After delivering his third straight top-15 performance with a 14 th place run at Iowa, Van Wieringen says he has reasonable expectations for his K&N debut at the 2.450-mile road course – especially after participating in Chris Cook Performance driving school in Arizona earlier this week.

“I’m excited for this new challenge but I’m trying to keep our expectations realistic for our No. 30 Durobyte Ford Fusion this weekend at Watkins Glen,” said Van Wieringen.

“I learned a lot at the Chris Cook Performance driving school and I’m hoping all of those techniques will be useful during practice, qualifying and the race. I keep telling myself if I’m able to keep our Rette Jones Racing race car on the track, it’s going to be a solid day.”

One of the elements to road course racing is being able to compete in both dry and wet conditions.