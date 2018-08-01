Weather Contingency Plan in Place for CARS Tour Throwback 276 at Hickory if Necessary

With the CARS Response Energy Tour preparing for their biggest event of the season, the Throwback 276 at Hickory Motor Speedway, the forecast for the weekend was looking to be an additional topic of conversation. Fortunately, the outlook has improved over the last 24 hours with most forecasts calling for scattered showers on Friday, August 3rd and only a chance of precipitation for the Saturday, August 4th feature events. While a change to the posted schedule is not anticipated, officials from the CARS Response Energy Tour have announced a weather contingency plan should the need arise to alter the schedule.

If rain were to wash out the Friday, August 3rd Limited Late Model event, the race would be moved to Saturday, August 4th. If rain were to completely wash out the Saturday races, all racing would move to a 3PM start time on Sunday, August 5th. As a last resort, if rain were to wash out the entire weekend, features for the CARS Tour Super Late Models and Late Model Stocks would take the green flag at 7PM on Monday, August 6th.

Once again the weather has improved and officials from both Hickory Motor Speedway and the CARS Response Energy Tour do not anticipate any changes to the current schedule for the weekend.

“This race is one of the rare events in short track racing, meaning you have teams that have a one race specialized paint scheme just for Throwback weekend. We feel rescheduling the race to a future date is not an option. In addition, this event attracts fans from outside our normal Mid-Atlantic region, some fans come to see this race from six and seven hours away. We wanted to let them and our competitors know they can go ahead and make the trip to Hickory for the Throwback 276, because we will race this weekend,” explained Series Director, Chris Ragle. “So go ahead and pre-order your discounted tickets at carsracingtour.com before Thursday 4pm deadline because you know you are going to see one of the best and most unique events in short track racing this weekend.”

Tickets for the Throwback 276 weekend are on sale through Thursday August 2nd at 4PM at www.carsracingtour.com by clicking the advertisement banner located on the right side of the page. Tickets are $15 for Friday August 3rd and are available at the gate only. Saturday August 4th feature event tickets are $17 in advance or $25 at the gate. A special two day ticket can be purchased in advance for $30. The Throwback 276 Mega Pack which includes: FREE pit pass for both days, general admission tickets to both days, Throwback 276 hat, Throwback 276 shirt, and Throwback 276 spotters guide paint scheme poster is just $76 in advance only and limited to just the first 138 fans who purchase the package.

