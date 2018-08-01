Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R Team Looks To Continue Championship Push At This Weekend’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America

It’s time to put the 10-point plan into motion for co-drivers Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande and their No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R teammates as they head to scenic Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase.

With just three races to go on the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar, the team stands third in the standings, 10 points out of the lead and nine points behind second place. If it is to successfully defend its 2017 driver and team championships, making up points in bunches becomes the top priority beginning this weekend at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Road America circuit.

Unlike last year, when Taylor and his older brother Ricky Taylor co-drove to a remarkable five consecutive victories in the season’s opening five events and won the championship going away, the 2018 campaign saw the team having to dig itself out of a deep hole in the standings after a disastrous season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona. Taylor and van der Zande and the team have gradually chipped away at the 19-point deficit it left Daytona with, climbing from 15th to third in the championship by the season’s fourth event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and to within 10 points of the first-place No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R entering this weekend.

Finishing the season with a three-race winning streak would certainly do the trick, but wins have certainly been more difficult to come by than ever this season. And a win at Road America this weekend would be a milestone first at one of only two tracks on the current WeatherTech Championship schedule where the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team has yet to score a victory – Mid-Ohio being the other.

No matter, Taylor, van der Zande and their teammates arrive in Central Wisconsin this weekend with confidence and some serious momentum coming off their strong performance at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario four weekends ago. Their race-high 71 of 116 laps led and strong runner-up finish ended a steady but also frustrating streak of three consecutive fifth-place finishes at Mid-Ohio, Detroit and Watkins Glen. The team also posted consecutive podium finishes of third and second in its last two visits to Road America in 2016 and 2017, respectively, after finishing no better than seventh there during a four-year stretch from 2012 through 2015.

So, as their team looks to continue inching closer to the championship points lead after inching closer to its first-ever victory at Road America, Taylor and van der Zande are ready to pull out all the stops this weekend.

Practice for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase begins Friday morning with Prototype-class qualifying set for 2:25 p.m. EDT Saturday. The green flag for the two-hour, 40-minute race flies at 2:35 p.m. Sunday with FS1’s live television broadcast set for 2:30 p.m. Live timing and scoring during all on-track sessions is available at IMSA.com and the IMSA smartphone app.