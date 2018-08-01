Statement from Andersen Promotions on Mazda

Statement from Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions, on Mazda’s exit as title sponsor of the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires:

“We would like to thank Mazda for nine tremendous years in supporting and headlining the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. They have been a great partner and their scholarships have helped so many drivers achieve their dream of progressing to the Verizon IndyCar Series. Mazda has been a key player in establishing and helping to grow our driver development system into the unparalleled program it is today. They remain with us through the end of this season and will once again be awarding each of our series’ champions a scholarship to move up to the next step in 2019 as well as the winner of the USF2000 $200K Scholarship Shootout in December.