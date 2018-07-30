Rookie Devin Dodson Survives NASCAR K&N Pro Series Combination at Iowa

Avoiding catastrophe in a drama filled event, hotshoe Devin Dodson continued to create a positive impression in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, piloting his No. 7 Jefferson Pitts Racing Ford Fusion team to a respectable 11th place result in the Casey’s General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway.

Making his fourth appearance in the regional touring series and debut at the ‘Fastest Short Track In The World’, the 19-year-old, Ocean City, Md. native withstood three scheduled segments, seven cautions and various strategies en route to gathering valuable information for his developing career.

“What a weekend in Iowa,” Dodson explained. “That was our first time on the larger short tracks. I felt like I took a huge learning curve. I’m not overly excited with the result, but I’m certainly not disappointed. At one point, it looked like we were in for a disappointing race but managed to finish 11th.”

Starting from the 15th position, Dodson bounced around mid-pack in the opening stages until the first caution. On the ensuing restart, NASCAR penalized the rookie for passing before the start line after the competitor ahead suffered a mechanical failure.

“On that restart, as soon as I jumped into high gear, the car in front dropped like a rock. I maneuvered to the inside to avoid him and NASCAR determined I passed before the start/finish line, which forced us to serve a pass through penalty. I figured it was better to make that move then to tear up racecars.”

Falling from the lead lap after serving the sanction, Dodson benefited from some others misfortune but was unable to completely rebound and settled with earning his fourth straight top-15 result in NASCAR K&N Pro Series competition.

“I think after the penalty, we were just behind the eight ball,” Dodson added. “Once you lost a lap, it was difficult to earn it back. Either way, I’m still very happy with our performance. We were in contention, but just needed better luck. It won’t be much longer until we are continuously battling in the top five”

Devin Dodson PR