Ankrum Continues Win Streak at Iowa; Dippel Fights Back to a Sixth-Place Finish After Fuel Issue

The DGR-Crosley duo of Tyler Ankrum and Tyler Dippel led all 150 laps of the Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway over the weekend. Ankrum went on the score the win; Dippel finished sixth.

Dippel and his No. 54 TyCar / D&A Concrete Toyota Camry proved to be fast from the get go, leading the final practice session and securing the Pole Award -- his second of the 2018 season. Ankrum and his No. 17 Modern Meat Co. Toyota also showed impressive speed, finishing second in practice. Ankrum earned a fourth-place starting position after spinning early on in qualifying but the 17-year-old was forced to start at the rear after the team opted to change tires.

Dippel charged to the lead early and maintained the top position for the first 102 laps. Ankrum challenged for the lead several times but could never work his way around his teammate. It appeared that Dippel had the car to beat until he ran out of fuel on lap 100 which put him at the back of the lead lap cars with only 50 laps remaining in the race. While Dippel worked his way through the field, Ankrum capitalized on the opportunity, maintaining his lead and finding his way to Victory Lane for the third-consecutive race. The win extended Ankrum's Championship Points lead to 37 points over Dippel.

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 Modern Meat Co. Toyota Camry

Practice: 2nd

Qualifying: 4th (time of 23.706 seconds)

Race Result: 1st

Championship Standings: 1st (+37 points)

Ankrum on New Hampshire: "It was a pretty crazy race. I spun out in qualifying and we ended up starting in the back after putting tires on. I was able to crack the top-five in 20 laps or so, and our car was on rails all night. Having to go through the field like I did, I burned up the right front tires and whenever I got close, I wasn't able to do anything with it. I was just riding there and my crew chief told me to start saving fuel around lap 30. It made my job tougher, but I'm happy that he told me so that we didn't run out. I'm really proud of the DGR-Crosley guys - can't thank them enough for all the hard work they put in."

Tyler Dippel, No. 54 TyCar / D&A Concrete Toyota Camry

Practice: 1st

Qualifying: 1st (time of 23.546 seconds)

Race Result: 6th

Championship Standings: 2nd (-37 points)

Dippel on New Hampshire: "I'm super disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight. My guys brought me a fast Toyota Camry and I felt like we were the car to beat all night until we ran out of fuel at the second stage break. We went a lap down and were still able to make our way back up to sixth, but we just ran out of time. I'm devastated but we will move on and be ready for some road course racing at Watkins Glen next weekend."

DGR Crosley PR