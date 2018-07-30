MAVTV, ARCA head for world’s fastest short track

MAVTV the Motorsports Network is back in America’s heartland this weekend for another exciting event in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menard’s. The "Fans with Benefits 150" at Iowa Speedway will air at 10 pm ET , on Saturday, August 4 providing a unique test for the stock car series drivers.

Designed by NASCAR champion Rusty Wallace, Iowa Speedway is the only 7/8-mile asphalt oval in the world. Thanks to speeds above 185 miles per hour run by Indy car drivers in practice for their event, it’s become known as the Fastest Short Track on the Planet.

This will be the 12th race at Iowa Speedway, where there has been a different winner in every race since the first one in 2006. Mason Mitchell, who grew up about in Des Moines, Iowa, about 30 miles from the speedway, won in 2015 and will be the hometown choice to get another win. But the favorite would seem to be series leader Sheldon Creed from Alpine, California who's been battling all season with teammate Zane Smith of Huntington Beach, California.

MAVTV PR